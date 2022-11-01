Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson assured voters that the Tuesday election will be safe, secure and accurate while speaking at a press conference on Thursday. Voters can also expect to hear election results within 24 hours of polls closing, Benson said. This is due to the state law, which only allows limited processing of absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. Most Michigan polls close at 8 p.m. EST, but four counties in the western Upper Peninsula close at 9 p.m., as they are on central time.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO