Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
New Human Rights Campaign leader: ‘We’re not going back’ on LGBTQ+ rights
After an onslaught of right-wing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community over the last few years, incoming Human Rights Campaign (HRC) President Kelley Robinson says she is hopeful that the tide will turn on Tuesday. “I think that once we are able to really claim some victories on Tuesday, we’ll be...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Three strikes’ rule for young offenders endorsed by legislative panel
State Court Administrator Greg Sattizahn addresses the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the South Dakota State Capitol. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) A legislative panel wants to make it easier for judges to detain juveniles, require school resource officers to report suspected drug use to...
newsfromthestates.com
State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner
LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races reaching the ballot box Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally and locally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
newsfromthestates.com
Buttigieg and Pence, former Indiana leaders, offer rivaling messages in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson at a rally in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 4, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed Vice President Mike Pence’s simultaneous appearance on the campaign trail in Michigan on...
newsfromthestates.com
Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information
Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund...
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan governor’s race showcases a clash of digital campaign styles between Whitmer and Dixon
There are many divisions on policy between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon, from abortion rights to environmental policy. And there are vast differences between the two women running for Michigan’s highest office in their digital campaign strategies, as well. While Whitmer has run a steady...
newsfromthestates.com
Agreement reached in League of Women Voters lawsuit against state, Davidson Co election officials
More than 200 Davidson County voters given the wrong ballots during early voting will have the opportunity to cast provisional ballots, the ACLU of Tennessee said late Friday in announcing a legal agreement reached with the Tennessee Secretary of State, the Davidson County Election Commission and Governor Bill Lee shortly after a filing a lawsuit.
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney directs lawyers around state to oversee handling of election complaints
Election officials and poll workers have faced threats and harassment across the country in the years since the 2020 election. (Getty Images) Idaho’s top federal attorney asks the public to help protect democracy on Election Day by reporting concerns and complaints about voting rights, interference, election fraud or other potential crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office Friday.
newsfromthestates.com
Women’s groups sue state of Montana over alleged discrimination in insurance law
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance. Women’s organizations were among plaintiffs suing the State of Montana over a law that permits setting insurance rates based on sex or marital status that passed during the 2021 legislative session. Plaintiffs...
newsfromthestates.com
Secretary of State says election results should be available within 24 hours of polls closing, warns about misinformation
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson assured voters that the Tuesday election will be safe, secure and accurate while speaking at a press conference on Thursday. Voters can also expect to hear election results within 24 hours of polls closing, Benson said. This is due to the state law, which only allows limited processing of absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. Most Michigan polls close at 8 p.m. EST, but four counties in the western Upper Peninsula close at 9 p.m., as they are on central time.
newsfromthestates.com
Walz, Jensen mobilize voters in final campaign sprint before Tuesday election
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. At the University of Minnesota Duluth’s student center on Wednesday, students encircled Gov. Tim Walz while others lined up to join the scrum. They asked the first-term DFL governor for one more selfie before his staff whisked him away to another campaign stop just days before Minnesotans decide whether to give Walz another term.
newsfromthestates.com
The next governor should sweep the Nebraska Environmental Board clean
The Nebraska Environmental Trust, headquartered in Lincoln, awards about $20 million a year in grants to help the state's environment. (Courtesy of the Nebraska Environmental Trust) The incoming governor of Nebraska should carefully examine the voting, statements and activities of the entire board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to ensure...
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri ballot measures put state investments, National Guard before voters
In the first four months of Missouri’s fiscal year, the state earned $42.8 million in interest for the general revenue fund, more than in the past two full years combined. The enormous increase is due to two factors — a record surplus in the fund and the rapid rise in interest rates.
newsfromthestates.com
Voter apathy may well doom the future of elections
Voters in Baker wait in line to cast ballots on the last day of Louisiana’s early voting period Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Louisiana might not have seen the intimidation of voters and threats against election officials that have taken place in other states, but it doesn’t mean our state is invulnerable.
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas Medicaid eligibility review expected to start in January – DHS officials
Mary Franklin, director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services' Division of County Operations, speaks during media briefing on Medicaid eligibility Friday at DHS's headquarters in downtown Little Rock. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The Arkansas Department of Human Services is ready to “unwind” Medicaid coverage for thousands of Arkansans who gained...
newsfromthestates.com
Voting rights groups call on State Board of Elections to clarify rules surrounding felony disenfranchisement this election cycle
Voting rights groups and advocates that work with individuals coming home from prison sent a letter to the State Board of Elections last week demanding officials conduct a public education and outreach campaign to clarify confusion over the voting eligibility this election cycle for people on probation, parole or post-release supervision for a felony conviction.
newsfromthestates.com
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday...
newsfromthestates.com
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
San Francisco, Calif. attorney Paul More answers voters' questions at the Stupak Community Center polling place on Nov. 2, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from...
newsfromthestates.com
These races could decide which party controls the Michigan House and Senate next year
Michiganders are heading to the polls to make their voices heard on who will be governor, who will represent them in Congress and whether ballot proposals should pass on Nov. 8. But races taking place for dozens of state Senate and House seats could prove just as consequential. Party control...
newsfromthestates.com
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
Duane Carey, president of the business group Maryland Free, converses virtually with Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday. Photo by Josh Kurtz. Year after year, Gov. Larry Hogan’s annual speech to the fundraising lunch of the Maryland Free Enterprise Institute brings Hogan (R) some of his greatest accolades. It’s an audience that loves his pro-jobs message and largely shares his fears about all-Democratic rule in Annapolis.
Comments / 0