The Conversation Africa

Decolonising education in South Africa – a reflection on a learning-teaching approach

It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal – characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected to their own lives.
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
TheConversationCanada

Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive

Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
unesco.org

Mauritania commits to reinforcing the right to education in national frameworks

The new education law (loi 2022-023 portant loi d’orientation du Système Educatif National) is a leap forward in terms of right to education guarantees. It makes education compulsory from six to fifteen and recognizes that ‘education is a fundamental right guaranteed to all Mauritanians without discrimination based on gender, social, cultural, linguistic or geographical origin’. Furthermore, the new law recognizes lifelong learning for people at any stage of their lives, to develop knowledge, know-how, skills or competences, whether in the context of a personal or professional project. It provides for digital education and proscribes corporal punishment and all forms of moral abuse. These provisions reflect the political will to ensure compliance with the international framework.
MedicalXpress

Deprivation may explain the link between early adversity and developmental outcomes in adolescence

Experiences of early adversity due to poverty, abuse, and neglect are known to interfere with children's cognitive and emotional development. Recent research in Psychological Science expands on past work by indicating that experiences of deprivation and threat may influence children's psychological development differently. That is, early deprivation experiences, such as parental neglect and financial difficulties, appear to be more closely associated with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence than early threat experiences, such as exposure to abuse.

