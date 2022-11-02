Read full article on original website
Decolonising education in South Africa – a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal – characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected to their own lives.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
The great gender grade gap: Teachers give higher marks to girls than boys because they're better behaved, neater and easier to teach, study finds
Girls routinely get better grades than boys with 'identical competence' because they are neater and easier to teach, a new study has revealed. Researchers from the University of Trento in Italy compared the results of almost 40,000 students aged 15 and 16 for a series of standardised tests. They found...
Lima News
Living with Children: The most important social courtesy to teach a child
One of the characteristics of a truly civilized society is the ubiquitous use of proper social courtesies. Raising a child is all about civilizing the savage within; therefore, “manners,” as they are known, should be taught to a child early and diligently. A parent recently wrote me, asking,...
Why attending publicly funded schools may help students become more culturally sensitive
Being an intercultural citizen — someone who supports the principle of a multicultural state and also demonstrates positive personal attitudes towards diversity — is considered essential from a human rights perspective. What kind of learning best supports its development? To try to answer this question, I surveyed close to 400 recent Ontario high school graduates who attended regular and specialized programs in public and private schools and interviewed 14 students. My survey questions sought to gauge the extent to which graduates demonstrated openness, interest, positivity and comfort with others. My study defined this as having an open intercultural orientation. I found...
unesco.org
Mauritania commits to reinforcing the right to education in national frameworks
The new education law (loi 2022-023 portant loi d’orientation du Système Educatif National) is a leap forward in terms of right to education guarantees. It makes education compulsory from six to fifteen and recognizes that ‘education is a fundamental right guaranteed to all Mauritanians without discrimination based on gender, social, cultural, linguistic or geographical origin’. Furthermore, the new law recognizes lifelong learning for people at any stage of their lives, to develop knowledge, know-how, skills or competences, whether in the context of a personal or professional project. It provides for digital education and proscribes corporal punishment and all forms of moral abuse. These provisions reflect the political will to ensure compliance with the international framework.
studyfinds.org
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
MedicalXpress
Deprivation may explain the link between early adversity and developmental outcomes in adolescence
Experiences of early adversity due to poverty, abuse, and neglect are known to interfere with children's cognitive and emotional development. Recent research in Psychological Science expands on past work by indicating that experiences of deprivation and threat may influence children's psychological development differently. That is, early deprivation experiences, such as parental neglect and financial difficulties, appear to be more closely associated with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence than early threat experiences, such as exposure to abuse.
"It's changed what I'm living for." Participants share their thoughts about a prison-based theological training program.
Hope for justice-involved men and women(Shutterstock) I’m involved in a program evaluation for a prison-based theological training program called The Urban Ministry Institute, or TUMI.
