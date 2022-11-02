ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Westworld canceled by HBO ahead of season 5

Westworld is coming to an end, one season before it was planned to. HBO canceled the sci-fi mystery series on Friday, just a few months after the end of its fourth season. The original plan for the series, according to co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, was to tell the series’ entire story in five seasons.

