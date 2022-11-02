Read full article on original website
Seaside Heights Approves 7-Home Subdivision to Replace Motel
Seaside Heights officials have approved an application by a developer to construct a seven home subdivision in place of an aging motel that is to be torn down. The owner of 207 Carteret LLC, now occupied by the Mark III Motel, received approval from the borough’s planning board last week to subdivide the 14,000 square-foot parcel into seven 20-by-100 foot lots which will accommodate as many single-family homes.
Brick to Host Thanksgiving Farmers Market Nov. 19: Here’s Who’ll Be There
Brick Township’s seasonal Farmers Market has wrapped up its run for 2022, but dozens of vendors will return for one last event of the year in preparation for Thanksgiving. The township will host its Thanksgiving Farmers Market Nov. 19 at Windward Beach Park, the same location where the weekly Farmers Market is held in the spring and summer. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Drunk Driver Who Eluded Cops in Seaside Heights, Ortley Beach Gets Twin Jail Terms
A drunk driver who eluded police and sheriff’s officers in two towns before crashing his Jeep into one of the patrol cars, has been sentenced to two jail terms – one in state prison and one in the Ocean County Jail – over the Aug. 19, 2021 incident.
Seaside Park Police Blotter: (Lack Of) Distress Call, Houses Secured, Arguments Settled
Seaside Park police have released their blotter for the final week in October. The blotter represents a sampling of calls to which the department responded during the time covered. The total number of calls the department handled was 131. 10/21. First Aid – Police and Tri-Boro First Aid were dispatched...
Study: Ocean County Legislators Most Conservative in N.J., But State Trending More Liberal
As political analysts predict a “red wave” in next week’s national elections with increasing confidence, an analysis of nearly 200 data points indicates New Jersey is largely bucking the trend and moving farther to the political left. Ocean County, a longtime Republican enclave in a sea of Democratic “blue,” is in turn bucking the state trend, with two local legislators ranked as the most conservative in the Garden State.
