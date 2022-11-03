ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gov. DeSantis Thanks President Biden For “In-Kind” Contribution To His Campaign

By Liam Edgar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9W7W_0ivuqjIP00 President Joe Biden With Gov. DeSantis After Hurricane Ian In October.

Democrat Charlie Crist brought in his party’s biggest gun to whip up support for his increasingly fading bid to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

President Joe Biden was in Miami on Tuesday to urge voters to back Charlie Crist and Democratic Rep. Val Demings , who is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio .

“Charlie’s a guy you know and trust. He’s always fighting for working families,” said Biden. “He was a great governor before and will be again, and they’re making him a greater governor again because of who he’s gonna be replacing.”

Ironically, DeSantis was just as happy to see Biden as Crist.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday night, the host suggested that the incumbent must be worried about Biden’s appearance.

DeSantis joked that Biden actually had given him an in-kind campaign contribution.

“I think it’s an in-kind contribution to my campaign,” DeSantis said of Biden’s visit.

“I just want to make the offer publicly. We will underwrite him to stay in Florida for the rest of the campaign,” the governor added.

“If Joe wants to stay, it’ll be on our dime and we’d love for the people of Florida to be reminded that the Democrats in this state are with Biden 100% of the time.”

Speaking of people with Biden 100 percent of the time, that clearly includes Crist.

As a congressman from Clearwater, Crist voted for Biden’s policies every time — and voting much more liberally than his constituents.

FiveThirtyEight.com analyzed lawmakers’ voting records based on how Biden performed in their districts in 2020. According to its formula, which looked at 88 major votes, Crist was expected to vote with Biden 72 percent of the time on average. Yet he voted with Biden every single time.

