Black Friday 2022 toy deals: What to expect and savings available to shop now

By Louise Whitbread
 2 days ago

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year and it’s back once more for 2022. Many retailers – such as Apple , Shark , KitchenAid , LG , Nintendo and Asos – will be slashing their prices on everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , tech and mattresses to home appliances , beauty , fashion , toys and more.

Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, it now spans a weeks-long affair, so throughout November, we’ll be on hand to bring you the biggest savings to shop.

Take a look at our detailed Black Friday shopping guides to help you navigate the thousands of deals that will be on offer. When it comes to toys, there’s no better time of the year to shop. It’s the perfect opportunity to tick off items on your festive shopping list for little ones.

From Harry Potter and Marvel merch to Disney toys and big-ticket items like Lego sets, kids’ toys see some of the biggest reductions during the Black Friday sale period.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s shopping bonanza.

The best early Black Friday toys 2022 deals

Some brands and retailers have begun teasing out some of their deals for Black Friday 2022, with Amazon, Very, Argos and Smyths Toy launching early-bird, pre-Black Friday sales. Here are our top picks so far.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man and Green Goblin battle action figures set: Was £17.99, now £14.40, Amazon.co.uk

This Lego set currently has 20 per cent off. Made for children aged seven and older, there are 298 pieces to create an action set of two of the biggest characters in the Marvel universe.

It includes two minifigures of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, who can battle it out from the cockpit of giant robot versions. Each action figure boasts extra-long, flexible arms and built-in weapons.

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £169.99, Very.co.uk

At Very, there’s £48 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool.

Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

Chad Valley indoor ball pit activity toy: Was £9, now £7.20, Argos.co.uk

Also spotted is this Chad Valley indoor ball pit activity toy, which has 20 per cent off when you enter the code CV20 at checkout. Perfect for indoor play, especially when the weather is too wet and cold for trips to the park, it can help little ones practise their gripping, holding and hand-eye coordination skills. Promising an easy setup and a mix of bright colours to keep kids entertained, it’s an impressive gift to leave beneath the Christmas tree this year.

Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids: Was £19.99, now £13.59, Amazon.co.uk

For children aged three and older, this Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids could help improve their dexterity. It comes with two types of screwdriver, an electric drill, trees and four dinosaurs – tyrannosaurus rex, centrosaurus, triceratops and velociraptor – which can be broken down and customised.

It’s a fun way for kids to learn hand-eye coordination and problem solving. Best of all, this kit is designed to be taken apart, so you won’t need to worry about little fingers accidentally breaking anything.

Wizarding World Harry Potter Hogsmeade students gift set: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

For Harry Potter fans, this sweet Wizarding World Harry Potter gift set is the perfect opportunity for children to go on spellbinding adventures as they play with its most famous characters.

Recreate the magic of Hogwarts with the 10 figurines – Harry, Ron, Hermione, Luna, Draco, Cho, Neville, Parvati and the Weasley twins, along with butterbeers, chocolate frogs and lollipops.

Numskull Nintendo Switch sports accessories mega bundle pack: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

If your children are already on the Nintendo Switch sports game, this Numskull Nintendo Switch sports accessories bundle will come in handy to make gameplay even better.

Designed for two-player games, it has everything you need to play football, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, chambara and golf, ranging from clubs and rackets to swords.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place on Friday 25 November and runs through the weekend, finishing on Cyber Monday. It’s the last big sale before Christmas, with many products slashed to their lowest price all year, so it’s ideal timing to shop, save and get your Christmas shopping sorted.

However, every year, in a bid to stay competitive and attract customers, many brands and retailers (Amazon, we’re looking at you) often begin launching their deals weeks before.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the final day of the sale on Monday 28 November. It concludes the Black Friday sale period and is a fleeting chance to bag even bigger bargains on items you may have missed out on. Don’t worry, we’ll also be reporting on the best deals on Cyber Monday too, so bookmark this page to be first in the know.

When will Black Friday deals be available?

Some brands and retailers have already begun launching their Black Friday sales, and every year it gets earlier and earlier.

On 2 November, Dyson revealed some of its discounts that are available to shop now, including £100 off some of its vacuum cleaners, with more savings to come, while Boots kicked off its month-long sale event with money off brands such as Philips, Clinique, Braun, Estée Lauder and more. Very also launched its Black Friday deals on more than 17,000 products.

What were the best Black Friday deals on toys from last year?

Last year, shoppers were spoilt for choice during Black Friday when it came to kids’ toys, with big and small items slashed in price.

Lego offered impressive savings across its playsets, such as this Lego Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore’s phoenix set (£35, Argos.co.uk ), which was reduced from £35 to £23.

Designed for kids aged 10 and above, it’s an Argos-exclusive model that contains 597 Lego pieces and measures more than 24cm from beak to tail. We love the powerful beak and realistic ‘flying’ wings powered by a hand-turned mechanism.

Parents could also kit out a child’s room with this Disney Frozen two-in-one dressing table (£65, Argos.co.uk ), which dropped from £60 to £45. Created to help kids get ready in style while indulging their love of the Frozen films, it comes with a stool, two flasks, necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb.

Looking to reduce your child’s screentime? Last year, this My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy (£24, Myfirstyears.com ) was half price, reduced from £35 to £17.50. It encourages imaginative play, thanks to the blackboard screen, which can be used for doodles and handwriting practice. We really like how you can personalise the lid with a name too.

What deals can we expect on kids’ toys and games in this year’s sale?

Across the Black Friday sale, the biggest discounts on kids’ toys can be found on Lego sets, Marvel merch, Harry Potter figurines and Star Wars collectables.

Often the best savings are not found directly from the brand’s website but via third-part stockists. In previous years, we’ve seen up to 70 per cent off kids’ toys sold at Amazon, Argos, Very and Smyths Toys,

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across toys and more offers, try the links below:

