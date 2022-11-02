Yoga teacher Anderson Allen blends movement with writing at 'Scribe and Move'

By the time Ed Lacy’s Room to Swing was published in 1957, a small but growing number of Black sleuths were featured in the world of American crime writing. In 1900, Pauline Hopkins, the Black editor of Colored American Magazine, published several crime fiction short stories. A few years later, her novel Hagar’s Daughter: A Story of Southern Caste Prejudice appeared, which has many elements of crime fiction, including amateur detecting by Venus Johnson, a young Black maid. The Black Sleuth, though incomplete, was written and published by Black author John Edward Bruce between 1907 and 1908 and featured a Black private detective. In the 1920s, White author Octavus Roy Cohen created Florian Slappey, a caricature of a Black detective who appeared nearly weekly in the Saturday Evening Post. The brilliant Harlem Renaissance writer Rudolph Fisher published The Conjure-Man Dies in 1932, featuring a Black police detective and a Black amateur detective, with a story set entirely in Harlem. In 1933, two short stories by Chester Himes appeared featuring the Black police detectives Coffin Ed Johnson and Grave Digger Jones, prefiguring Himes’s “Harlem Cycle” detective series that debuted in 1958.

