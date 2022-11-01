ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day

By Sammy Approved
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWmOg_0ivudDqy00

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Halloween might be over but things are getting even spookier! Netflix announces its annual “Stranger Things Day,” which takes place on Nov. 6th. The celebration welcomes the hit sci-fi series core fanbase to honor the beginning of where it all started. Read more details about the events and experiences taking place across the world.

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing and started the madness that has been carried out over the four series long mystery series.

This year’s “Stranger Things Day” marks the 5th annual holiday and they are bringing the “Stranger Things” festivities to fans in real life and digitally online.

There will be a series of screenings in theaters across North America, where fans can preview Volume 2 of Season on Nov. 6th. Each screening will feature trivia, giveaways and other surprises for superfans. The screenings will be held in multiple cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto.

There will also be Stranger Things experiences and stores taking place internationally in London and Paris amongst US cities.

In addition to the exclusive screenings, this year includes the first ever Immersive Watch Party on Roblox for the episode that started it all – S1, Ep 1. There will be special guests and activations at the Stranger Things: the Experience and The Official Store. The store will offer the latest and greatest in Stranger gear.

Be sure to grab tickets at their website . Happy Stranger Things Day!

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Stranger Things Day: Netflix Reveals Lineup for 2022 Festivities

November 6th is considered "Stranger Things Day" among fans of the series because it was the date in 1983 when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing from Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix has some big plans for the day, and a full schedule was just shared by Bloody Disgusting. According to the site, Netflix will be hosting live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise.
INDIANA STATE
ETOnline.com

'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max

Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’

We waited more than a year for “The Amazing Race 33” after COVID-19 suspended production in 2020, but the wait for Season 34 was not as long. Here’s what you need to know about the new installment of “The Amazing Race.” When will Season 34 premiere? It already did. Season 34 premiered Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on CBS. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, it moved up an hour to 9/8c, where it will air for the remainder of the season. Who is in the Season 34 cast? Click here to meet the 12 new teams. The cast includes “Big Brother 23” couple Derek Xiao...
startattle.com

Let the Right One In (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date

Mark moves quickly to clean up a mess, and Zeke gets roped in to help. Claire is hit with a major setback at the lab and Matthew proposes a solution. Naomi makes a devastating discovery that confirms her worst fears. Startattle.com – Let the Right One In | Showtime.
CNET

'Westworld' Canceled by HBO After Four Seasons

We aren't getting a season 5 of Westworld. HBO has canceled the sci-fi series, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Season 4 of the show premiered over the summer and wrapped up in August. Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy told The Wrap that month that she was hoping for a season 5 renewal.
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy