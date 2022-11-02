ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Boeing's top execs make bullish pitch to skeptical investors

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jh808_0ivuYaCu00

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) top executives on Wednesday forecast a ramp-up in jet deliveries and higher free cash flow next year, as they sought to reassure skeptical investors the planemaker was recovering from a crippling slowdown following the pandemic and the grounding of its best-selling jet after fatal crashes.

The U.S. aerospace giant told investors and analysts at its first public investor meeting since 2016 that it expects to deliver 400-450 MAX planes next year, more than the 375 single-aisle planes it expects to deliver this year. It expects to deliver 70-80 787 planes in 2023.

It estimates to deliver 800 commercial jets at least by 2025 as it expects to produce 50 MAX planes and 10 787 jets per month. The production rate for MAX planes currently stands at 31 a month, while it is aiming to gradually increase the production rate for 787 to five per month.

Boeing shares were up about 6.5% at $152.84 in afternoon trade. They have fallen 29% this year, steeper than the 19% decline in the S&P 500 index, as Boeing has fallen short of Wall Street earnings estimates for five straight quarters.

Investors have been skeptical of Boeing's targets due to production delays, cuts in the jet delivery outlook and mounting losses at its defense business.

The company last month predicted it would deliver 375 MAX planes this year, lower than a July target of "low 400s." At the start of the year, it had planned to deliver about 500 of the single-aisle aircraft.

At the investor conference, some analysts questioned the company's production and delivery targets, citing supply-chain bottlenecks. Chief Executive David Calhoun, however, said the company has taken into account all the potential challenges.

"We believe the plan that we have out here, the guidance that we've provided is doable," said Chief Executive David Calhoun. "If we didn't, we wouldn't put it up."

He said the latest forecasts are not contingent upon resumption of jet sales to China.

Both 737 MAX and 787 jets hold the key to the company's free cash flow and profits. Boeing needs to shore up its cash flow to help pay off the debt it accumulated to get through the overlapping crises.

Colin Scarola, an analyst at CFRA, said while Boeing has developed a "bad" reputation for missing its targets, the outlook shared on Wednesday is "pretty conservative" and is "achievable."

"Operationally, I am feeling much better about Boeing than I did last week," Scarola said.

Boeing's production and regulatory delays have made it harder for its customers to ramp up capacity to capitalize on booming travel demand.

The company faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify MAX 7 and MAX 10 planes under existing rules.

Boeing said it expects to secure certification of MAX 7 later this year or early 2023 and of MAX 10 planes by late 2023 or early 2024.

It expects to generate $3 billion-$5 billion in free cash flow next year, higher than $1.5 billion-$2 billion expected this year. As jet deliveries ramp up, its annual cash flow is estimated to jump to about $10 billion by 2025 or 2026.

"The playbook for us is very straightforward - deliver airplanes, generate cash, pay down debt," Chief Financial Officer Brian West said.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error in the quote in paragraph 12)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Wall St rallies to close out soft week after jobs report

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in volatile trade to snap a four-session losing streak as investors wrestled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.
TheStreet

Amazon Leads Tsunami of Terrible Tech News

It's a tsunami of bad news coming from tech. For two years the covid-19 pandemic saw tech-sector saw at least some growth as the rest of the world ground to a halt. People interacted only through the tech companies' products and services. Now the economy is slowing, and the game...
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy