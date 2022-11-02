Thousands of Travelodge rooms released for the festive season at under £35 a night

Christmas will look a bit different in many households this year. With energy, food and fuel price hikes millions of us will be tightening our belts over the festive period. Shoppers will potentially find themselves doing the big Christmas food shop in budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl. But if anything, the food is going to be just as nice, if not better, than the likes of M&S and Sainsbury's.

