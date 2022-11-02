Thousands of Travelodge rooms released for the festive season at under £35 a night

Read full article on original website
Greggs is hosting Festive Brunches to mark the return of its seasonal bakes
To celebrate the beginning of the festive season, and return of the seasonal bakes, Greggs will be hosting a series of Festive Bake Brunches across the country this month. Kicking off in London on Saturday, November 12, Greggs’ first-of-its-kind pop up Festive Bake Brunch will offer guests sharing platters accompanied by prosecco and cocktails with a seasonal twist.
'If I'm to put it simply, Aldi's Christmas food is wonderful' We tried the supermarket's festive menu
Christmas will look a bit different in many households this year. With energy, food and fuel price hikes millions of us will be tightening our belts over the festive period. Shoppers will potentially find themselves doing the big Christmas food shop in budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl. But if anything, the food is going to be just as nice, if not better, than the likes of M&S and Sainsbury's.
Monopoly launches new travel game after it finds children know more about virtual cities than real ones
Money game Monopoly has found that 2.3 million British children are unable to name more than ten cities and actually know more about virtual worlds and cities in video games and TV shows. The research carried out by Research Without Barriers – RWB and the sample comprised 2,002 UK parents...
Cash, Christmas shopping vouchers and an OLED TV among our incredible giveaways this month
With rising costs and soaring bills, times are getting increasingly tough for families. But in recent weeks we've unveiled a host of competitions that could give you a helping hand. If you're one of our lucky competition winners, you could get your hands on £500 in cash, money towards bills...
Will Ferrell's Buddy the Elf causes 'wonderous chaos' in ASDA's new Christmas 2022 advert
Iconic Christmas character Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, has been confirmed as Asda’s newest seasonal recruit for its 2022 Christmas advert. Premiering on Friday, November 4, at 8.45pm on ITV1 in the Coronation Street ad break, Asda’s new 90-second Christmas TV ad uses original footage and iconic lines from the UK’s favourite to place Buddy at the heart of a bustling Asda store in the build-up to his favourite time of year, Christmas.
Bounty bars banned from Celebrations tubs this Christmas
Bounty bars are to be removed from Celebrations chocolate tubs as part of a pre-Christmas trial. It comes after Mars Wrigley, which makes Celebrations, found 39% of consumers want the coconut-flavoured treats axed for good. Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites will be able to exchange tubs bought in...
Moira Stuart and Tony Hadley among those getting Royal Honours today
Veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart and Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley will be among a number of people recognised with royal honours today. Stuart, 73, who was the first African-Caribbean woman to read the news on British television, has been made a CBE for services to media. She will collect her award at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
Five expert tips for bagging Glastonbury Tickets as they go on sale today
With Glastonbury tickets set to go on sale Thursday, November 3 at 6pm, festival lovers will be eagerly waiting for their chance to nab a ticket to the annual event. Yet, securing a ticket isn’t always simple. Preparing ahead of time, ensuring you have a reliable internet connection for the ticket release and making sure you don’t fall for a scam are all important parts of the process.
Talented baker makes life size Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby replica made entirely out of cake
A talented baker spent more than 330 hours to painstakingly create an amazing life-size replica of Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby entirely out of cake. Mum-of-two Jane Lashbrook, 53, sculpted the incredible 5ft 8ins tall Cillian Murphy character from the gritty BBC drama entirely out of sponge cake. She scoured the...
Greggs confirms return date for festive bakes ahead of Christmas 2022
Pastry lovers itching to get their hands on a festive bake or vegan festive bakes from Greggs will be able to do so from next week. The bakery chain has confirmed that the ever-popular seasonal treats will be back in stores ahead for the festive period. Festive bakes will be...
Stunning £400,000 home could be yours for £3
A stunning four-bedroom home worth £400,000 is set to be raffled off – and tickets cost just £3. Daniel Twenefour, alongside brothers Jason and Will, is offering one lucky winner the chance to live rent and mortgage-free in a modern home located in Medway, Kent. The luxurious...
Moonpig launches its 'fanciest and most expensive' hamper ever for Christmas
Card and gift company Moonpig is launching what it is calling the ultimate gift for foodie fans - a nearly £1,000 hamper packed with high end champagne, deluxe Christmas treats and luxury cured meats. The Christmas Extravaganza Hamper, worth £950, is launching this month ahead of the festive season.
'Christmas food from Marks and Spencer including Friends' Moist Maker was exquisite on the whole'
Christmas is one of the few times of the year where indulging in luxurious food is actively encouraged. Many retailers have already got their festive spirit on, through the various launches of Christmas Day items including succulent turkey crowns, mulled wine and flavoured hot chocolate. One retailer that is said...
Christmas dinner 'could be affected' by turkey cull 'but no need to panic-buy'
A Defra minister has admitted that Christmas dinner could be affected as millions of turkeys and other birds are culled amid a devastating avian flu outbreak. Lord Benyon told the House of Lords that he could not guarantee the traditional turkey lunch would not be affected by the epidemic, but insisted there is no need to panic buy. He sought to reassure the public that the UK has a "resilient supply chain" that can cope with such an outbreak.
One hump or two - Aldi considers selling camel milk
Aldi will consider selling camel milk in the next episode of “Aldi’s Next Big Thing”, which will air this Thursday, November 3. Viewers will see camel farmer Daisy Smith and mother Rebecca Fossett, pitch for a spot on the supermarket’s shelves during the Healthy & Wholesome edition of the series.
Roast dinner is Brits' favourite surprise meal, survey discovers
A survey by one of the big supermarkets has found that a roast is the most-welcomed type of surprise dinner. The survey, commissioned by Sainsbury's, also found that small, joyful moments help people cope with tough times. Two-fifths of those surveyed say the challenges of the cost of living crisis...
HS2 works on A418 near Aylesbury begin as disruption expected for up to two weeks
Work has begun on a major Buckinghamshire road as part of the controversial HS2 project. Utility works are taking place to enable the high-speed rail scheme to go ahead. One lane of the A418 has been closed to allow water and electricity companies to carry out work in the Stoke Mandeville area. Households have been warned that they may be without power temporarily as a result.
Gousto launches Christmas recipe boxes ready in 60 minutes
Gousto has released its 2022 Christmas recipe boxes which includes traditional Turkey and Vegan Christmas Dinners with all the trimmings ready in just 60 minutes, reducing the need for lengthy oven-usage. The range also includes a new Seasons Feastings range, with recipes inspired by the nation’s top Christmas ingredients -...
Badger cull in Buckinghamshire to be extended as thousands marked for death in fight against bovine TB
Areas of Buckinghamshire have been added to plans to cull badgers in a bid to reduce bovine tuberculosis. But campaigners warn that the species could be wiped out locally as thousands of badgers are set to be killed. A government scheme to cull up to 67,801 badgers this year means...
Access wartime records for free as poignant poem to commemorate Remembrance is unveiled
A family history service is giving people the chance to access wartime records for free ahead of Remembrance commemorations this month. Ancestry is offering access to almost 2.5 billion UK and Ireland records from more than 1,000 collections between November 4 and 8. Meanwhile, the family history specialist has commissioned...
