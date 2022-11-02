Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
CHN Radio Episode 186: Hoarding “Of the Month” Awards
What’s up CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah recap last week’s match against Aston Villa and look ahead to Newcastle’s match against Southampton this Sunday. As always give this episode a listen, subscribe, and...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 4
Good morning, everyone! Today is friday, friday today it is. Your redundant hoddler-in-chief went to the International Spy Museum on Friday. While it is a challenge to type currently, I will endeavour to express what a joyous place it is it visit. Every time I would go on a Sunday...
SB Nation
Thursday November 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Manchester United w/ The Busby Babe Podcast!
How are the lads feeling ahead of Sunday’s match at Villa Park?. What does Colin think of Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag, thus far?. More importantly, what should we expect to see from an Erik Ten Hag side on Sunday?. With the World Cup break looming, is this...
SB Nation
Beard Report: “It’s Been A Tough Start To The Season, No Doubt About It”
There’s no other way to say it - Liverpool Women’s return to the FA WSL has been rough. A lot of the results haven’t gone how anyone has wanted, and there’s been injuries to vital positions that have hindered the squad. There is probably no one...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start
Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Match Reactions, Rico Rising, A-Class Alvarez, and More...
It’s an undefeated group stage for Manchester City after defeating Sevilla 3-1. Sky Blue news has all the headlines form the final UCL Group G match. Match Report: Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla (UEFA Champions League) - Edward Burnett - City Xtra. Manchester City sprang to life in the second...
SB Nation
NBA Twitter is dying but we still have the friends we made along the way
I’ve been thinking about Twitter lately. Maybe you have too since giant manbaby Elon Musk closed his (heavily leveraged with Saudi money) $40 billion acquisition of the social media platform. I am not at all qualified to accurately predict what will happen to the company as it faces mountains of debt and huge staff layoffs. Maybe the son of a South African gunslinger will surprise us all and turn the company around both financially and as a force for good in the world. I wouldn’t bet my money on it but you do you.
SB Nation
Victor Wembayama’s new one-legged, running three will wreck the NBA
Victor Wembanyama is the most tantalizing NBA prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James, and already has a convincing case that he’s one of the best prospects in league history. The 7’5 French phenom has one of the most outrageous skill sets you will ever see: he can dominate at the rim both offensive and defensively with an 8-foot wingspan, he’s shown impressive quickness and agility on the perimeter for someone his size, he’s a solid passer, and he’s at minimum an excellent three-point shooter for a center, perhaps even better than that.
SB Nation
Kyrie Irving updates: Star suspended by Nets until ‘objective remedial measures’ are met
Kyrie Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games on Thursday evening after refusing to apologize or accept accountability for posting a link to a film containing antisemitic ideas. The suspension came hours after Irving held another bizarre, combative media session with reporters where he declined to answer direct questions about his personal beliefs or acknowledge the danger of the contents of the film.
Comments / 0