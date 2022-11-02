Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
laportecounty.life
Tech Credit Union’s newest branch furthers commitment to community
Tech Credit Union’s (Tech CU) mission has always been to provide the community with the best banking and loan options possible. On Thursday, November 3, Tech CU celebrated the furthering of this mission with a grand opening ceremony for its brand-new La Porte branch. Excitement and hope for the future filled the air as Tech CU staff and community members cut the ribbon on another wonderful branch.
laportecounty.life
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation host inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner to honor Tim Portolese and Doctor Bruce Newswanger
Center for Hospice Care and Hospice Foundation held its inaugural Circle of Caring Award Dinner on November 2 at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, Indiana. Complete with hors d'oeuvres, dinner, beverages, music, and a live auction, this event is a celebration for the sponsors and award recipients. Mike Wargo, chief...
pnw.edu
Annual Reminder Campus Closing Notification Procedures
As we approach winter 2022/2023, this is a good time to review campus notification procedures in the case of inclement weather. The AlertMe app is our preferred method of announcing severe weather warnings, suspension of on-site campus operations and campus closings. If you are not signed up, we strongly recommend you do so by using the following link:
laportecounty.life
Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds: Highlighting Three HFL 2022 Grant Cycle 2 Awards
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces that 46 grants totaling $1,678,820 have been awarded in cycle 2 of 2022. HFL accepted grant applications from May 27- July 15, 2022, for cycle 2 and received requests for a diverse array of projects that aligned with one of HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, or Healthy Minds, or met a community health and wellness need outside of these priorities and qualified for a Healthy La Porte grant.
laportecounty.life
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Announces the 2022 Innovators Award Winners
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced winners of the 2022 Innovators Awards. Winners will be inducted into the Society during the group’s annual luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville, IN from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. “As our...
laportecounty.life
Center for Hospice Care hosts annual Veterans Tribute
Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, Indiana, held its annual Veterans Tribute Ceremony on October 11, 2022. Center for Hospice Care has hosted this event every year since 2016 when its Veterans Memorial was established on the Mishawaka campus. The memorial was later rededicated in October 2018 as the Captain Robert J. Hiler Jr. Veterans Memorial.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
laportecounty.life
Porter County Weights and Measures Office making a difference in the Community
When you are out and about in the community taking care of your daily activities, there is a neighborhood ‘watchdog’ that is working behind the scenes to make sure you get what you are paying for. Accurate weights and measures are the basis for many quality control processes used in each industry, such as at the grocery store and at the gas pump.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Hammond Interim President and CEO releases statement on plans for services
Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Munster Interim President and CEO Barbara Anderson issued the following statement today regarding Franciscan Health Hammond:. “In 2021, Franciscan Health announced that the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved a $30 million investment in the 100-year-old Hammond campus to renovate some buildings and $15 million to demolish buildings that no longer have a useful life. The scaled down, 10-bed inpatient unit and Emergency Department would continue to serve the needs of the Hammond community.
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Honor all the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces this Veterans Day. Join the City of Crown Point and American Legion Post 20 in celebrating Veterans Day at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on the east side steps of the historic Lake County Courthouse. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the rotunda of the courthouse.
laportecounty.life
New Officers Installed in JAG Program at MCHS
New officers were recently installed to help lead the Jobs for America’s Graduates (J.A.G.) program at Michigan City High School. In a ceremony held at the school last week, 11 new officers were sworn in to office, including Malkiyel Woodard, who will serve as president during this school year.
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident
The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is searching for a missing resident. The Indiana Department of Correction says that the man, 37-year-old Jessie Hanson, left the center on Tuesday, November 1, at 9:45 a.m. ABC 57 News reports that Hanson got into a vehicle that morning, while he was doing...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
laportecounty.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
warricknews.com
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
