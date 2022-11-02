Read full article on original website
Nets And Hornets Final Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
NBC New York
Warriors, NBA Hope League's First Election Day Holiday Encourages Voting
SAN FRANCISCO -- In its ongoing effort to appease players generating billions in revenue, the NBA over the summer took a bold step that, in the name of all that is fair, will inspire a national trend. The league decided it will make Election Day a company holiday. After a...
NBC New York
Bears' Locker Room Left Shocked by ‘WTF' Roquan Smith Trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Less than a week after the emotional departure of Robert Quinn, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch Monday when general manager Ryan Poles traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. "WTF," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Wednesday of his reaction to...
NBC New York
Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Tweet, Will Donate $500K — With No Explicit Sorry
Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to soothe the anger that had been directed at them since Irving's Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it.
NBC New York
NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers
Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.
