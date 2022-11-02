Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to soothe the anger that had been directed at them since Irving's Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO