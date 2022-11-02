ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC New York

Bears' Locker Room Left Shocked by ‘WTF' Roquan Smith Trade

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Less than a week after the emotional departure of Robert Quinn, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch Monday when general manager Ryan Poles traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. "WTF," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Wednesday of his reaction to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC New York

Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Tweet, Will Donate $500K — With No Explicit Sorry

Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to soothe the anger that had been directed at them since Irving's Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers

Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.

