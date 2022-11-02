Meet Milton - Active teen ready for forever family

Milton is an outgoing 15-year-old who lives for sports. Basketball and football are his two favorites, but Milton has yet to say no to a pick up game of any kind.

Milton uses sports as a motivator to be a better person and do his best at school in hopes of joining his high school’s basketball team. He says learning team work and sportsmanship have helped him make incredible friendships and allow him to show how much he cares about others.

Outside of sports, Milton likes to stay busy and feed his curious nature. He enjoys listening to rap music, spending time on social media, and hanging out with his friends. As an active and growing teen, Milton loves to eat and says his go-to meal is a burger from Culvers with a Sprite.

Milton is open minded when it comes to forever families and wants one that will push him and challenge him to be his best. He hopes they like sports to help them build that relationship and he wants a family that really cares about him.

For more information on children in foster care eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602.930.4900, or visit www.aask-az.org .