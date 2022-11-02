Occidental’s men’s water polo team defeated Chapman University 13-12 Oct. 12. According to the Occidental Athletics webpage, the team came into the game with lots of energy and was able to keep that up until the last seconds of the game. The win brought them to 4-0 in the SCIAC water polo ratings, which athlete Keegan Klein (junior) said has raised team spirits even further.

