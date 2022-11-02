ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theoccidentalnews.com

Occidental’s karate class is a ‘great big family’

Occidental offers various physical activity courses, including karate, which is instructed by Victor Chico, who is also Occidental’s postal operations manager. According to emails sent to the student body in late August by William Morris, the college’s coordinator of community wellness, the class meets on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:10 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. in the dance studio and introduces students to the fundamentals of karate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theoccidentalnews.com

Men’s water polo brings the energy in 13-12 match against Chapman

Occidental’s men’s water polo team defeated Chapman University 13-12 Oct. 12. According to the Occidental Athletics webpage, the team came into the game with lots of energy and was able to keep that up until the last seconds of the game. The win brought them to 4-0 in the SCIAC water polo ratings, which athlete Keegan Klein (junior) said has raised team spirits even further.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theoccidentalnews.com

Swim and Dive team more confident as 22-23 season starts up

Occidental’s Swim and Dive team began its season Oct. 15 at the University of Redlands Pentathlon, challenging Chapman University, Whittier College, the University of La Verne and Westcliff University. Isabella Phung (junior) said that after placing seventh for men’s and fourth for women’s at the SCIAC championships last season, the team is hoping to outdo themselves this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theoccidentalnews.com

Athletes of the Week Lucy Dysart and Alexander To hustle and shine

Lucy Dysart (sophomore) is a center forward on Occidental’s women’s soccer team, scoring a game-winning goal against Redlands College Oct. 19. This was Dysart’s first collegiate goal. “I couldn’t have picked a more perfect game,” Dysart said. “We had 15 minutes left and I had just gone...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy