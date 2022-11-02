Westview boys soccer advances with 2-1 over Grant

The Wildcats come from a goal down to defeat the Generals and move on to the state quarterfinals.

With the game tied and the clock ticking down midway through the second half, Westview's Alexander "Sasha" DeVassie made he and his teammates recent hard work pay off, taking a free kick from Juan Urdaneta and heading it into the back of the net in the 60th minute for what would turn out to be the game-winner.

"We've been working in training so hard on getting those headers right and finally I got my head on it," DeVassie said. "It felt so great to finally get what we've been working on."

From there, the Wildcats would hang-on for a 2-1 victory over No. 10-seeded Grant in the second round of the OSAA state playoffs Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at Westview High School.

With the win, Westview (12-2-2) advanced to a state quarterfinal game with Lakeridge this Saturday. An admirable feat on its own, but an even more impressive accomplishment after this team—made up of many of the same players—finished the 2021 season 2-9-3 and tied for last in the Metro League.

DeVassie said the team's turnaround can be attributed to an improved mentality that has provided them the ability to come together when things matter most.

"Compared to last year, our mentality is there and we're together," he said. "We've had so much talent, especially last year, but this year we're all meant to be here and together, and we're pulling through these games."

The senior's coach, Jon Fresh, echoed DeVassie's sentiments regarding the new and improved mentality, and credited his players for doing the work in the offseason to make the strides necessary to turn things around.

"We had an unfortunate season last year," Fresh said. "We had quality players, but we didn't play as a team and didn't have that brotherhood. So, we spent all of the offseason kind of rebranding ourselves and doing a lot of team bonding, and I think this is the payoff."

It was Grant that struck first however, taking a 1-0 lead on a Cameron Lorie deflection off of a Michael Sullivan free kick in the sixth minute. Yet, despite the early deficit Westview didn't hang their heads—something they'd done earlier in the season and something that had cost them in defeat.

"We've kind of been training that a little bit and trying to help them understand that the game is 80 minutes and you've got to stay focused for that 80 minutes," Fresh said. "I think they demonstrated that they're capable of maintaining their poise and keeping to our game plan."

In addition to his game-winner, DeVassie assisted on the Wildcat's initial goal when he found Jeffrey Diaz in the box and his fellow senior deposited his shot in the lower right portion of the net to tie the game 1-1. From there, both teams had opportunities, but it wasn't until DeVassie's header that the ice was again broken.

With the loss, Grant was eliminated from this year's playoffs, but in victory Westview kept their championship hopes alive and Fresh believes this year's title is there for nearly anyone to take.

"I think any team has a potential of winning the championship where in previous years there were clearly two, three, maybe four teams," Fresh said. "But I think this year anybody can and I believe in this team."

The time of Saturday's game at Lakeridge has yet to be determined.

The Pacers defeated Glencoe 5-3 in overtime in their second round contest.

