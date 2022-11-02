Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
Parents arrested after Burbank apartment catches fire with 3 children locked in bedroom, police say
Investigators said the parents, identified as 38-year-old Aldo Prado and 27-year-old Jennifer Ray, locked their children in the bedroom to walk to a local convenience store.
2urbangirls.com
Person shot near South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
foxla.com
'The spirit of Moonshadows': Malibu staff mourns loss of restaurant owner, his 13-year-old son
LOS ANGELES - What a sad day at Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu. The famous eatery was closed Thursday as workers mourned the loss of the establishment's owner Andrea Bullo and his son. The staff told FOX 11, "Andrea will be truly missed. A unique friend, father and figure to follow. He will be irreplaceable."
signalscv.com
Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified
The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
Armed robbery victim struck by suspect’s vehicle in West Hollywood
A man was robbed at gunpoint in a West Hollywood parking lot Friday morning and struck by the suspect’s vehicle in an incident that was captured on video. The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at 9030 W. Sunset Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Surveillance video shows a man stepping out of […]
KTLA.com
Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan
Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
signalscv.com
One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery
One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
fox29.com
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
KTLA.com
Car crashes into parking garage in Pasadena
Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena. Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the...
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway
A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12.
foxla.com
Multiple suspects in custody after police chase across Wilmington
LOS ANGELES - Multiple suspects are in handcuffs after they were involved in a police chase across the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles. SkyFOX was over the scene a little after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a group of suspects were seen ditching the car in a residential area of Wilmington.
lasd.org
Temple Station Deputies Save two Teens with Narcan
Two teenagers are alive today, thanks to Deputy Sheriffs assigned to Temple Station and Narcan. On the evening of November 3, 2022, Deputies Duran, Cuevas, and Lopez responded to the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive, in the city of Duarte regarding a medical distress call. The call stated two 17-year-old teenagers were not breathing, and the family screaming for help could be heard in the background.
