4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Sanford, FL
Sandford, Florida, lies close to fabulous visitor attractions. Sandford is known for its historic downtown area and abundant spectacular food and drink venues, and some of the best restaurants in Sanford. Sandford, Florida, is where award-winning culinary experts and chefs have moved to and fallen in love with the array...
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
Food Beast
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
From tailgates to wedding bells: Two UCF alumni tailgate in style
For some, the best part of a football game happens in the parking lot before the actual game begins. Food, drinks, friends, family and the "Fan Van." At least, this is how Ted and Liz Schwartzhoff, UCF alumni and seasoned tailgaters, spend their game days. Ted Schwartzhoff is a graduate...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
moderncampground.com
NewBook, ARVC to Give Away $1,000 at OHCE2022
Hosted at the NewBook booth #206, attendees can step inside a video booth to share their favorite camping memory in 30 seconds or less to be in the drawing to win. “NewBook is all about creating operational flow for our customers, which enables them to create memorable guest experiences. And that’s what it’s really all about! So, we wanted to create something fun and nostalgic this OHCE, to remember why we’re all in this amazing industry,” said Blake Burris, NewBook’s chief growth officer.
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
WESH
Potential tropical system may bring more flooding in Central Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ian caused so much hardship for so many and even more than a month later, flooding is still an issue, especially along the St. Johns River. A major rain event in the forecast is unwelcome news for those living by Lake Monroe where the situation has improved but is still fragile.
dayton.com
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport
Avelo cites “commitment to make this city work,” but expansion will depend on demand, airline’s CFO says. A new low-cost airline that launched just a year and a half ago will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, officials announced Thursday.
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF alumnus becomes chairman of Orange County Disability Advisory Board
When a college student graduates, they often spend the next several years trying to pave a way to their career and navigate real-world independence. Most do not find themselves as chairman of a county government board within two years. UCF alum Taylor Duffy, however, became a light for the 4.5...
brevardtimes.com
11/2/2022 Winning Powerball Numbers For Last Night
KISSIMMEE, Florida – The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 2, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion are 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 with Powerplay 2X. Did Anyone Win POWERBALL?. No one matched all of last night’s POWERBALL numbers which means that the next...
West Orange, DeLand clinch district championships
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Make it back-to-back district titles for the West Orange Warriors, and the first one in a decade for the DeLand Bulldogs. Tuesday night featured some huge district match-ups across Central Florida, producing champions and automatic playoff berths as the 2022 regular season winds ...
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Royal Caribbean is going after Orlando vacationers
Royal Caribbean is eyeing its competition, and it's not another cruise line. With Royal Caribbean's introduction of Icon of the Seas, the company wants to attract families that would otherwise consider a land vacation in a place like Orlando, Florida. With its mega theme parks, Orlando is one of the...
FHP: 2 pedestrians hit by car, 1 fatally, in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — One pedestrian was killed and another is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Orlando Friday evening, Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on West Colonial Drive when a silver car struck the two pedestrians. No further information was...
