ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Netflix Announces 5th Annual ‘Stranger Things’ Day

By Sammy Approved
K97.5
K97.5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWmOg_0ivt0SYY00

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Halloween might be over but things are getting even spookier! Netflix announces its annual “Stranger Things Day,” which takes place on Nov. 6th. The celebration welcomes the hit sci-fi series core fanbase to honor the beginning of where it all started. Read more details about the events and experiences taking place across the world.

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers went missing and started the madness that has been carried out over the four series long mystery series.

This year’s “Stranger Things Day” marks the 5th annual holiday and they are bringing the “Stranger Things” festivities to fans in real life and digitally online.

There will be a series of screenings in theaters across North America, where fans can preview Volume 2 of Season 4 on Nov. 6th. Each screening will feature trivia, giveaways and other surprises for superfans. The screenings will be held in multiple cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and Toronto.

There will also be Stranger Things experiences and stores taking place internationally in London and Paris among US cities.

In addition to the exclusive screenings, this year includes the first-ever Immersive Watch Party on Roblox for the episode that started it all – S1, Ep 1. There will be special guests and activations at the Stranger Things: The Experience and The Official Store. The store will offer the latest and greatest in Stranger gear.

Be sure to grab tickets at their website . Happy Stranger Things Day!

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max

Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
startattle.com

Let the Right One In (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date

Mark moves quickly to clean up a mess, and Zeke gets roped in to help. Claire is hit with a major setback at the lab and Matthew proposes a solution. Naomi makes a devastating discovery that confirms her worst fears. Startattle.com – Let the Right One In | Showtime.
K97.5

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Honey Trappin’ | Episode 92

Would you hire a beautiful woman to hop in your man’s DMs to test him? Tiktok’s ‘honey trap girls’ can make this happen. Plus, find out how short men don’t win on dating apps and dating in your 50’s may be just as bad as in your 30’s. The Final Question To Undress got real. […]
K97.5

Trending On The Timeline: What’s Your Favorite Takeoff Moment?

https://youtube.com/shorts/zIN3Q7hD6NM DJ Misses is about to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Unfortunately, it’s another sad day in hip hop because we lost one of our favorite Migos take off at 28 years old. We all know he was the chill one, the quiet one but when he got up on that track. Oh […]
Variety

Nexstar Lays Off At Least 30 CW Employees (EXCLUSIVE)

Nexstar laid off between 30-40 staffers at the CW network Tuesday, marking the first sweeping staffing overhaul at the “Walker” broadcaster since it changed ownership, according to a source familiar with the situation. Among those cuts were Paul Hewitt, the longtime CW comms chief, who has been replaced by Beth Feldman. Additionally, multiple execs in distribution, strategy and affiliate relations were let go, with Google vet Rebekah Dopp taking over those departments. Nexstar is wasting little time revamping The CW, a plan that began with the replacement of longtime CW president Mark Pedowitz being ousted upon the close of Paramount Global and...
K97.5

Nike To Release Spider-Man Themed Air Jordan 1 In 2023

Peter Parker and one of the most beloved brands are teaming up. Nike is planning to release a Spider-Man themed Air Jordan 1 in 2023. The post Nike To Release Spider-Man Themed Air Jordan 1 In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy