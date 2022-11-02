Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
Bad News Eagles are restoring CSGO to its purest form. Again.
Bad News Eagles are once again in the top 16 of a Major after cruising through the Challengers Stage of IEM Rio. Theirs is the type of story that is growing ever so rare in the CS:GO scene. “They are not part of the circuit, they are not there with...
League of Legends Worlds betting odds: T1 vs DRX Grand Final showdown
Following a grueling month-long tournament, the League of Legends 2022 World Championship is set to come to an end, as both T1 and DRX gear up for battle in hopes of lifting the Summoners Cup and be crowned champions of the world. No one could’ve predicted it’d come down to...
How to do a Trivela shot in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
The Trivela shot is a brand-new weapon to add into your attacking arsenal in FIFA 23, a deadly outside foot shot that is extremely effective in Ultimate Team matches. Here’s how to do a Trivela shot in FIFA 23 and leave goalkeepers helpless. FIFA 23 players are always looking...
Knights Arena partners with Riot Games to run North American Valorant Challengers and Game Changers
Riot Games has announced that it has partnered with Knights Arena, the event operational arm of esports organization Pittsburgh Knights, to run the North American Valorant Challengers League and Game Changers tournaments. Knights have been a staple in Valorant almost since the game launched. The esports organization has run many...
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more
Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn. This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one...
Marvel Snap progression explained: Upgrade cards, Collection Level, Boosters & more
Upgrading cards is a vital part of progression in Marvel Snap, especially if you want to get hold of the top-tier characters. Here’s how progression works in Marvel Snap and how to upgrade your Deck. Marvel Snap is the latest fast-paced deck builder to hit mobile devices, placing your...
GTA Online player sparks debate for doing Heists alone on two computers
A GTA Online player who does Heists alone on two computers sparked debate about the need for solo Heist missions. The ability to go it alone in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Heist-centric content is a rarity. As it stands, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as the only reliable option for players who don’t have teammates or hate depending on random strangers.
FNS says there is “no bad blood” from OpTic Valorant split
Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has insisted that there is no bad blood between the former OpTic Valorant players over the team splitting up after the organization did not get a partnership spot in Riot Games’ Americas league. The OpTic Gaming roster was the best team over the course...
Warzone streamer Fifakill gets a win with every single weapon to say goodbye to game
Warzone streamer Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink has successfully won a match with every single weapon in the game, dominating the battle royale title in its final days before the launch of Warzone 2. As the launch of the new title started to approach, the Brit decided he wanted to...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed
Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
Apex Legends Ash mains want a Mad Maggie-style buff in Season 15
Apex Legends players are calling for a Season 15 buff to Ash that would make her tactical ability operate more like Mad Maggie’s after seeing the Rebel Warlord’s pick rate skyrocket. Ash is Apex’s Incisive Instigator for a reason. Her kit focuses on hunting down enemies and trapping...
Overwatch 2 devs have long-term plan to combat queue times following Ramattra’s launch
Lengthy queue times for certain roles in Overwatch 2 can certainly be a point of frustration, much like it was for DPS players in the original game, but rest assured Blizzard has a long-term plan to help balance things out. Regardless of whether you opt for Damage, Support, or Tank...
Pokemon Go trainers split after recent map changes affect spawns
The community of Pokemon Go players is left split after recent map changes have affected in-game spawn points in different ways for players. On October 20, 2022, Niantic revealed that they had plans to update the in-game map for the first time in nearly three years. The update would affect...
New Scarlet & Violet “coin Pokemon” appearing in Pokemon Go amid cryptic teasers
As the Pokemon Go Community Day Classic events came to a close around the world on November 5, players began to encounter mysterious golden Pokestops, a new evolution item, and a strange “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet. On November 5, Pokemon Go players were treated to a...
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Championship final battle is put on hold
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is currently deep in Ash and Leon’s final battle for the title of World Champion. However, the use of powerful move sets has brought about a catastrophe that could put the match’s conclusion on hold. Episode 131 of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys starts right at the...
ImperialHal shows why RE-45 is “broken” in Apex Legends Season 15
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen thinks RE-45 is “broken” in Season 15 since it’s been moved to the Care Package. Before the Season 15 update, a lot of Apex Legends players would have labeled the RE-45 as one of the weakest weapons in the Outlands.
Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”
Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.
