Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers
After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
Unified Community Connections holds Hoodstock XIX fundraiser on November 18
Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, will hold its signature concert fundraiser Hoodstock XIX in person on Friday, November 18 at The Winslow in Baltimore. When: Friday, November 18, 2022. Where: The Winslow. 333 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, MD 21230. Free onsite parking available. Time: 7:00...
Join Friends School for In The Middle – An Interactive Morning of STEAM Experiments
10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Prospective middle school families are invited to join Friends School of Baltimore’s faculty for a fun and interactive morning of STEAM experiments, design projects, and sweet fall treats. Come see how YOU can put your voice to work in our classrooms and beyond!
Learn more about The Whit Harvey Group from Their Clients
Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits
A handful of merchants are now open in the newly redeveloped Lexington Market, though the market’s full opening has been held up by supply chain issues and permitting delays. Lexington Market kicked off its soft opening last week, featuring a mix of new merchants and old favorites with limited...
Baltimore Weekend Events: Fell’s Point Fun Festival, Pumpkin Smash, Taco and Craft Beer Festivals, and more.
Fall is fully settled in, but fortunately the temperatures are still warm enough to spend time outside comfortably. This weekend presents several opportunities to get out and enjoy good food, good drinks, good music, and good company. Check out our weekend lineup:. Banjo Gathering, Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov....
