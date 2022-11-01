Read full article on original website
Related
I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane
The Global 7500 is the world's largest purpose-built private jet, complete with a bedroom, and is owned by celebrities like Kylie Jenner.
2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th
SHAOXING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 6, 2022-- On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005064/en/ Site of the press conference (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0