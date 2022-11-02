ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus

Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Spoleto Festival USA welcomes new leadership

Spoleto Festival USA announced Nov. 2 four leadership team additions ahead of its 47th season: lead producer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. “As we look to build upon our institution’s profound legacy, I am thrilled to welcome these talented and accomplished leaders to Spoleto,” said...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade

People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah

If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC

