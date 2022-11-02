Read full article on original website
ILLINI NOW: Sparty’s Coming to town
The Michigan State Spartans limp into Champaign 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in Big Ten play under 2nd year Head Coach Mel Tucker. Tucker came out of the gates hot in 2021 as first year Head Coach with an 11-2 record overall, capped off by a 31-21 win over Pitt in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Live: No. 16 Illinois vs. Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Good afternoon from a blustery Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The wind is whipping outside ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff between No. 16/14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten). The Spartans come to town reeling. Eight defenders, including a few key starters and multiple more rotation players, so far have been suspended indefinitely after several Spartans attacked Michigan players in the tunnel following a 29-7 loss in Ann Arbor.
Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth
All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
Game day in Piscataway: Michigan football looks to extend winning streak vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Michigan football team is undefeated and has won its last seven games against Rutgers entering Saturday night’s contest with the Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines are 8-0, ranked in the top five of all major polls, and figure to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff until — at the very least — the last week of the regular season.
Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini
Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois
It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Illini Visit Primer: James Brown
Lead basketball reporter Derek Piper breaks down Illinois' chances with James Brown heading into his official visit.
Webblog: Gut feelings on the recruitment of five-star QB Jadyn Davis
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis took his fourth visit to Michigan last weekend, and in-so-doing, strengthened my gut feeling that the Wolverines are.
Mat Ishbia planning to bid on Washington Commanders
Following speculation that Michigan State mega-donor May Ishbia would be involved in the potential sale of the Washington Commanders NFL franchise, the United Wholesale Mortgage CEO confirmed his interest on Friday night via a statement. “The NFL is a great league and Washington is one of the elite franchises,” Ishbia...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
Decrease in Danville population changes wards
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
Grants available to support homeless services in Champaign, Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Nov. 4, grants will be available to support homeless services and affordable housing developments. The Cities of Champaign and Urbana and the Urbana HOME Consortium will publish the Housing and Homelessness Innovations (HHI) Consolidated Grant Application for agencies that support affordable housing development and homeless services in Champaign County.
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
Thief alters Champaign church’s check, steals $8,000
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing. On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between […]
