ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M drops fifth straight game, fall to the Florida Gators 41-24

The Aggies came into the week knowing that they would be without a number of players in their Week 10 matchup against the Florida Gators, but when a flurry of rumors and eventual reports of the flu virus spreading within the Texas A&M locker room throughout the week, it was confirmed on Saturday morning that 6 players, including starting quarterback Conner Weigman were affected and would miss the game. Add those players to a total of 31 missing from either injury, suspension, or sickness this season. That left quarterback Haynes King to step in for his 5th start of the season,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy