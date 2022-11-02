Read full article on original website
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
Missing Texas Teacher Found ‘Alive and Well’ in New Orleans
A mystery about a missing Texas teacher continues after she was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in Texas, and then her vehicle was found about a week later in New Orleans. When we first reported on the story, we didn't have much information on where the woman's car was found other than in the city of New Orleans.
How Many of These ‘Uniquely’ Louisiana Foods Have You Tried?
Louisiana is home to probably the most culturally diverse cuisine in the country. The differences in dishes and cooking styles along I-10 alone are more diverse than in most places, but there is so much that is unique to the state of Louisiana that it seems impossible to quantify it all.
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Louisiana State Police Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Train Derailment
The Louisiana State Police have issued an evacuation after a train hauling hazardous chemicals derailed. The derailment occurred this afternoon in St. James Parish and is affecting areas around Louisiana Highway 642. According to WDSU, Louisiana State Highway 44 is inaccessible to through traffic from Louisiana Highway 3193 (Louisiana Avenue)...
Make Sure You Know The Facts Before Taking Your Youth Hunting In Louisiana
We are in the midst of hunting season and many folks are excited to get out and make their first hunt. This has brought the conversation to my house of getting our 15 year-old his hunting license. I had questions about the laws regarding in doing that and how to go about getting it taken care of.
New Orleans Artist Set to Perform During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Thanksgiving is coming up and one of my favorite thing to do on Thanksgiving Day is curl up on the couch and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year Louisiana will once again be in attendance as the parade rolls down the streets of New York City. Louisiana’s...
2 Former Candidates for Louisiana Governor Endorse Jeff Landry
About a month ago, Jeff Landry decided it was time to throw his name into the race to be Louisiana's next governor. While there are other candidates who have admitted to considering a run for the position - such as Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, Landry made the announcement with a challenge to Louisiana voters.
Baton Rouge Man Found Alive After Being Missing Several Days on Arkansas Trail
Some good news to report as a Baton Rouge man was found safe yesterday after being missing for several days on a trail near the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith was found by searchers about 2.5 miles from the trail at 12:18 pm on Tuesday, November 1.
Twitter User Exposes New Orleans Shop for Selling Hitler Figurines
A Twitter post has exposed a New Orleans shop that is apparently selling figurines of Adolph Hitler. On Sunday a Twitter user tweeted the audio of a phone call he had with the owner of a shop in New Orleans to ask them about the figurines that they had for sale in their shop.
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
Alvin Kamara Gives Direct Response to Saints Fans Criticizing Michael Thomas For Being Hurt
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a response for all the Michael Thomas critics out there. Yesterday, Saints fans got the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would be headed to IR and unlikely to suit up again this season. Some reports suggested that his season-ending surgery would mean we've already seen MT in a Saints uniform for the last time.
Michael Thomas Has a Message For Everyone Following His Injury News
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has hit to hit the reset button on his health a number of times over the last three football seasons. An ankle injury in the opening game of the 2020 season lingered. He missed all of 2021 as a result of the injury...
Saints Place WR Michael Thomas on IR, Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Toe Injury
In another major setback for the Saints' star receiver, Michael Thomas is headed to IR and is expected to miss the rest of the season. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen made the announcement while speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon (Nov 3.). According to Allen, Thomas' toe did...
