Plaquemines Parish, LA

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alvin Kamara Gives Direct Response to Saints Fans Criticizing Michael Thomas For Being Hurt

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a response for all the Michael Thomas critics out there. Yesterday, Saints fans got the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would be headed to IR and unlikely to suit up again this season. Some reports suggested that his season-ending surgery would mean we've already seen MT in a Saints uniform for the last time.
ATLANTA, LA
Lafayette, LA
