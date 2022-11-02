When it comes to being an effective leader, there are plenty of things to consider. Fortunately, this is something that John Dockendorf knows a lot about, having started several companies with renowned work cultures.. As a person who is seasoned in leadership and has worked in the outdoor leadership and educational sectors for four decades, he has built many good habits over the years. Moreover, as someone who loves to give back, he wants to impart his knowledge to up-and-coming leaders across the globe. Here is a list of 5 tips to become a more effective leader today.

1 DAY AGO