Leadership Driven Method (LDM) of Performance Measurement (PM) – A Navigation System
What organizations in the world spend the most money and which ones waste the most? In our experience the answer is the Public Sector. Typically, half the funding in these organizations is spent on human resources and the other half on information technology/large capital and other projects. This is where the auditors at every level, local, state/province and national detect the extensive and excessive misuse of public funds.
5 Tips to Become a More Effective Leader Today
When it comes to being an effective leader, there are plenty of things to consider. Fortunately, this is something that John Dockendorf knows a lot about, having started several companies with renowned work cultures.. As a person who is seasoned in leadership and has worked in the outdoor leadership and educational sectors for four decades, he has built many good habits over the years. Moreover, as someone who loves to give back, he wants to impart his knowledge to up-and-coming leaders across the globe. Here is a list of 5 tips to become a more effective leader today.
5 tips for mums returning to the workforce
Being a mother and parent is one of the most important jobs in the world. Motherhood also transforms many women into better leaders, otherwise known as ‘power moms’. Yet, the pandemic attached a penalty to such skills, with over two million women across the globe, forced to leave the workforce during COVID-19.
The Art of LETTING GO to achieve greater heights and goals.
In the words of Eckhart Tolle, ‘sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than defending or hanging on.’’’. In psychology, letting go mostly refers to mentally letting go of something or consciously abandoning attachment to it. For example, letting go of the need or desire and accepting what must occur, such as insisting on someone to be in your life or for something to happen in a specific way.
Tools That Will Help Improve Your Writing Strategy
Writing is an easy process until you start it. But it becomes challenging when you start writing. This is because so many thoughts work at the same time when you start writing. For instance, you may always feel tense with your quality of writing and also deliver it to the readers in a way so the readers can easily understand your sentences.
Setting The Standard
In the best-selling book Good to Great, Jim Collins stated, “Good is the enemy of great.” He explained, for example, that we don’t have great schools because we have good schools – suggesting good enough is often good enough. Contrast Collins’ explanation of good being the...
Why trust is undervalued in managing people
The importance of trust in managers and leaders is widely acknowledged. This is partly because meaningful workplace connections are important. In fact, academic research over many years has established a strong connection between trust and leadership success, which translates into benefits for the business. One highly regarded analysis looked back over 40 years of trust research and examined 106 studies to draw out the key connections. The business benefits outlined in the study revolve around the workforce being:
How Mentor and Coach Henry Goudreau is Guiding Construction Industry Entrepreneurs Down the Straight and Narrow Path
Henry Goudreau is a construction industry guru with immense experience and vast knowledge of both the industry and also how to market oneself to find optimal success. The founder of both HG Associates and ContractorCoaching.com, he created his signature ‘Golden Hard Hat’ mentoring program, to help construction entrepreneurs find more freedom, both personally and professionally, while leveling out (and up) their respective lives.
The Future of Virtual and Hybrid Events
Looking at the state of the world in 2019 versus 2022, pre and post pandemic, shows two completely different realities. COVID and the pandemic it caused fundamentally shifted the ways people communicate and interact. For example, the video service Zoom went from a niche application to one of the most iconic that exists today. From 2019 to 2020 alone Zoom’s daily participant use grew 35 times over.
How Being an Involved Father Made Me a Better Business Owner
Running a business is difficult. It’s a high-wire act of balancing customer needs, and making sure daily operations are running smoothly — all while working to improve the entirety of the business and execute on big-picture initiatives. The challenge of leading an organization and being responsible for its...
Privilege the pause
One of my colleagues has just joined us from working in an institution where everybody was expected to be in all the meetings all the time, and then do any kind of thinking or writing or creative work on the weekends. She had become used to that as a norm.
