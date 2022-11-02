Read full article on original website
Here’s how CSR’s (ASX:CSR) shares reacted to half-yearly results
Shares of CSR Limited were in the green zone after the company announced its half-yearly results today (4 November). CSR has reported total trading revenue of AU$1.3 billion in the last six months. The company’s NPAT has increased by 27% to AU$110.1 million. Shares of the Australian building products...
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading higher today; here's why
At 12.20 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.38 apiece, up 1.85% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was up 0.76% at 15,457.60 points at 12.21 PM AEDT. Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares were trading in the green zone today (4 November). At 12.20 PM AEDT,...
Vaxcyte Inc <PCVX.O>: A loss of 84 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
5 November 2022 02:53 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -86 cents to a loss of -80 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -80 cents to a low of -86 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is not available. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $56. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -84 cents per share implies a loss of 64.05 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -51 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.80 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.63 -0.68 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.56 -0.55 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.55 -0.51 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 02:53 a.m..
What’s up with BHP’s (ASX:BHP) shares post renewables deal?
BHP Group has inked a 70MW renewables deal with a French energy producer. BHP shares were up today, trading 0.658% higher at AU$38.230 (at 11:21 AM AEDT, 4 November 2022). The Australian mining giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) has signed a 70MW renewable energy baseload contract with Neoen, according to an ASX filing released on 3 November 2022. Under the contract, Neoen will provide renewable energy to BHP’s Olympic Dam site in South Australia from July 2025. Neoen is an independent renewable energy producer from France.
Bravura’s (ASX:BVS) shares tumble over 59%; here’s why
Bravura Solutions said that its FY23 performance will be below market expectations. The customers' cautious buying approach would continue to affect the results, the company said. Bravura also informed that operating costs are rising continuously. The shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) were seen nosediving more than 59% during the early...
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
Why did Allkem's shares close higher today?
Allkem’s shares last exchanged hands at AU$14.94 per share, up 6.03% on ASX today (4 November). This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.80% higher at 15,616.40 points. ASX-listed materials company Allkem Limited's (ASX:AKE) shares closed trading in the green today (4 November). The shares last exchanged hands...
Precision BioSciences Inc expected to post a loss of 26 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision BioSciences Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Durham North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 75.2% decrease in revenue to $5.969 million from $24.04 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc is for a loss of 26 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision BioSciences Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $1.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.41 -0.46 Missed -11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.53 -0.54 -0.46 Beat 15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.58 -0.47 -0.52 Missed -9.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.59 -0.19 Beat 67.9 Jun. -0.38 -0.44 0.36 Beat 181 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.52 -0.50 -0.33 Beat 33.6 Dec. 31 2020 -0.02 -0.11 -0.44 Missed -304.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.67 -0.66 -0.50 Beat 24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:27 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Energy Fuels Inc <UUUU.K>: Losses of 6 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 10:10 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Energy Fuels Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -6 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -5 cents. Losses of -4 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -4 cents to -3 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -4 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.93 million, which is higher than the estimated $1.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the uranium peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.93 million from $715 thousand in the same quarter last year. This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:10 p.m.
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc <LSPD.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for second quarter
3 November 2022 02:25 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Lightspeed Commerce Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -8 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -5 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $183.70 million, which is higher than the estimated $183.18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $183.7 million from $133.22 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.14 -0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.15 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:25 p.m.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Energy Fuels Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Energy Fuels Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 4 cents per share. * Revenue rose 310.2% to $2.93 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.85 million. * Energy Fuels Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 6 cents. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Energy Fuels Inc shares had risen by 9.5% this quarter and lost 4.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $9.17 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Energy Fuels Inc is C$11.13 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -0.09 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 -0.02 Missed.
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Absolute Software Corp expected to post a loss of 10 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Absolute Software Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 27.0% increase in revenue to $55.559 million from $43.75 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Absolute Software Corp is for a loss of 10 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Absolute Software Corp is $12.85, below its last closing price of C$14.67. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -30 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 0.05 0.05 -0.15 Missed -421.4 Jun. 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Missed -314.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.22 0.18 0.04 Missed -78.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.03 0.04 0.04 Met 14.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.09 0.07 0.06 Missed -17.2 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 00:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
Constellation Software Inc expected to post earnings of $13.37 a share - Earnings Preview
* Constellation Software Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 33.2% increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Constellation Software Inc is for earnings of $13.37 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Constellation Software Inc is C$2,450, above its last closing price of C$1,972.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.04 13.07 13.00 Missed -0.5 Mar. 31 2022 11.51 11.54 13.40 Beat 16.1 Dec. 31 2021 12.86 13.02 13.93 Beat 7 Sep. 30 2021 11.93 12.03 6.72 Missed -44.1 Jun. 11.85 11.49 8.15 Missed -29.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 9.95 10.21 15.50 Beat 51.8 Dec. 31 2020 10.15 10.35 11.38 Beat 10 Sep. 30 2020 8.54 8.74 9.53 Beat 9 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 20:07 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
A glance at A2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) developments in FY22
During FY22, A2 Milk reported a revenue of NZ$1.45 billion. A2 Milk has renewed its import and distribution arrangements with CSFA for the next five years. Shares of New Zealand-based infant formula business A2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) were spotted trading on the positive side, up 7.779% at AU$5.680 apiece on ASX despite any price-sensitive update by the company (as of 10:39 AM AEDT, 3 November 2022).
