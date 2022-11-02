Read full article on original website
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
What’s up with BHP’s (ASX:BHP) shares post renewables deal?
BHP Group has inked a 70MW renewables deal with a French energy producer. BHP shares were up today, trading 0.658% higher at AU$38.230 (at 11:21 AM AEDT, 4 November 2022). The Australian mining giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) has signed a 70MW renewable energy baseload contract with Neoen, according to an ASX filing released on 3 November 2022. Under the contract, Neoen will provide renewable energy to BHP’s Olympic Dam site in South Australia from July 2025. Neoen is an independent renewable energy producer from France.
How are these ASX 50 mining stocks performing?
The ASX 200 Materials index closed down 2.96% on 3 November 2022. The index is trading in the green today (4 November 2022). Recently, many ASX-listed mining stocks have released their quarterly activity reports. The main index related to the Australian materials sector marked the sharpest fall amongst the indexes...
Woolworths (ASX:WOW) hits 52-week low; is this the reason?
Food and staples retailing giant Woolworths shared FY2023 first-quarter sales results today (November 3). As per the update, the group sales rose 1.8% during the period. The group’s eCommerce sales plunged 14.5% as compared to FY22 first quarter. The share price of Australian trans-Tasman retailer Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)...
Why did Allkem's shares close higher today?
Allkem’s shares last exchanged hands at AU$14.94 per share, up 6.03% on ASX today (4 November). This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.80% higher at 15,616.40 points. ASX-listed materials company Allkem Limited's (ASX:AKE) shares closed trading in the green today (4 November). The shares last exchanged hands...
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading higher today; here's why
At 12.20 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.38 apiece, up 1.85% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was up 0.76% at 15,457.60 points at 12.21 PM AEDT. Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares were trading in the green zone today (4 November). At 12.20 PM AEDT,...
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
Why is Norfolk’s (ASX:NFL) share price up 122% today?
Norfolk reported native copper intersection in first hole at its Roger River Project. The first drill hole targeted a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly. The company expects to receive assay results in December 2022. The share price of mining exploration company Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) shot up after the company...
Here’s how CSR’s (ASX:CSR) shares reacted to half-yearly results
Shares of CSR Limited were in the green zone after the company announced its half-yearly results today (4 November). CSR has reported total trading revenue of AU$1.3 billion in the last six months. The company’s NPAT has increased by 27% to AU$110.1 million. Shares of the Australian building products...
Bravura’s (ASX:BVS) shares tumble over 59%; here’s why
Bravura Solutions said that its FY23 performance will be below market expectations. The customers' cautious buying approach would continue to affect the results, the company said. Bravura also informed that operating costs are rising continuously. The shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) were seen nosediving more than 59% during the early...
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Jack Henry & Associates Inc expected to post earnings of $1.43 a share - Earnings Preview
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8. * The Monett Missouri-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $530.719 million from $488.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is for earnings of $1.43 per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD1.36 and USD1.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 12 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc is $198, above its last closing price of $180.46. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.00 1.00 1.10 Beat 9.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.06 1.06 1.16 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.13 1.13 1.30 Beat 15 Sep. 30 2021 1.32 1.32 1.38 Beat 4.4 Jun. 0.92 0.93 1.04 Beat 12.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.87 0.86 0.95 Beat 10.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.94 Beat 8.6 Sep. 30 2020 1.05 1.05 1.19 Beat 12.8 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Five9 Inc expected to post earnings of 35cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Five9 Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The San Ramon California-based company is expected to report a 26.4% increase in revenue to $195.1 million from $154.33 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 10 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $198.000 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Five9 Inc is for earnings of 35 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 10 2022, for the period ended September 30, was about USD0.38 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 18 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Five9 Inc is $110, above its last closing price of $53.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.18 0.34 Beat 90 Mar. 31 2022 0.14 0.13 0.22 Beat 63.3 Dec. 31 2021 0.37 0.36 0.42 Beat 15.2 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.23 0.28 Beat 21.9 Jun. 0.14 0.14 0.23 Beat 65.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.13 0.13 0.23 Beat 75.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.23 0.23 0.34 Beat 47.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.18 0.18 0.27 Beat 51.9 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
PayPal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>: Profits of $1.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp <WPM.TO>: Profits of 21 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 21 cents per share, 9 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 30 cents. Profits of 22 cents per share were anticipated by the twelve analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 19 cents to 28 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $218.84 million, which is lower than the estimated $228.22 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $218.84 million from $268.96 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed Sep. 30 2021 0.34 0.30 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m.
A glance at A2 Milk’s (ASX:A2M) developments in FY22
During FY22, A2 Milk reported a revenue of NZ$1.45 billion. A2 Milk has renewed its import and distribution arrangements with CSFA for the next five years. Shares of New Zealand-based infant formula business A2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) were spotted trading on the positive side, up 7.779% at AU$5.680 apiece on ASX despite any price-sensitive update by the company (as of 10:39 AM AEDT, 3 November 2022).
Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>: Profits of 76 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 03:36 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Bausch Health Companies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 76 cents per share, 40 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.16. Profits of 87 cents per share were anticipated by the seven analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 72 cents to $1.04 per share, with a forecasted mean of 87 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.05 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.06 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.05 billion from $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.89 0.56 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.03 0.73 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.11 1.28 Beat Sep. 30 2021 1.04 1.16 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:36 p.m.
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC <BCYC.O>: Losses of 96 cents announced for third quarter
3 November 2022 02:44 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Bicycle Therapeutics PLC in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -96 cents per share, 37 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -59 cents. Losses of -89 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.15 to -44 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -89 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $3.04 million, which is lower than the estimated $5.47 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fifteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.04 million from $4.33 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.85 -0.90 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.68 -0.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.63 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.61 -0.59 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 02:44 p.m.
