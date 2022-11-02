Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
ILLINI NOW: Sparty’s Coming to town
The Michigan State Spartans limp into Champaign 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in Big Ten play under 2nd year Head Coach Mel Tucker. Tucker came out of the gates hot in 2021 as first year Head Coach with an 11-2 record overall, capped off by a 31-21 win over Pitt in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
247Sports
Live: No. 16 Illinois vs. Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Good afternoon from a blustery Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The wind is whipping outside ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff between No. 16/14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten). The Spartans come to town reeling. Eight defenders, including a few key starters and multiple more rotation players, so far have been suspended indefinitely after several Spartans attacked Michigan players in the tunnel following a 29-7 loss in Ann Arbor.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois men's basketball with new-look style and roster for 2022-23
CHAMPAIGN — With a veteran team and star Kofie Cockburn last season, Brad Underwood had a sense of solace when he went into each day as the Illinois basketball coach. “I woke up every night last year knowing I had 20 and 10,” Underwood said at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s a pretty good feeling.”
247Sports
Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth
All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
Game day in Piscataway: Michigan football looks to extend winning streak vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Michigan football team is undefeated and has won its last seven games against Rutgers entering Saturday night’s contest with the Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines are 8-0, ranked in the top five of all major polls, and figure to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff until — at the very least — the last week of the regular season.
Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini
Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois
It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights positives from exhibition, scrimmage says 1 thing is 'out there to come'
Brad Underwood is feeling good about his team following an offseason scrimmage and exhibition. Illinois played Kansas in a scrimmage on Oct. 22 and Quincy in an exhibition game on Oct. 28. The Fighting Illini beat Quincy 87-52. Underwood stated that both games were great learning tools for the Fighting...
High winds could bring trouble to tailgaters
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — What do you get when you combine an almost sell-out crowd and a high wind advisory? A warning for thousands who might plan to use a tent at their tailgate. It’s a big weekend on U of I’s campus, besides the big football game, it’s also Dad’s Weekend. Illini Athletics officials […]
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood shares positive update on Illinois G Luke Goode following surgery
Brad Underwood spoke about how Luke Goode is doing at Friday’s press conference. Goode recently had surgery to repair a broken foot. While it’s unclear at this time as to how long Goode is going to be out, Underwood offered a positive update. The surgery was a success and Goode is doing fine.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
Mat Ishbia planning to bid on Washington Commanders
Following speculation that Michigan State mega-donor May Ishbia would be involved in the potential sale of the Washington Commanders NFL franchise, the United Wholesale Mortgage CEO confirmed his interest on Friday night via a statement. “The NFL is a great league and Washington is one of the elite franchises,” Ishbia...
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Carle offers pop-up booster clinics at Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots to children ages five to 18. Two pop-up clinics will open in Champaign-Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 5. The clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle Urbana on Windsor. Appointments […]
