Ann Arbor, MI

Super Star
3d ago

"Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised." Wow, seriously ?? They've already been compromised countless times within the football program, basketball program, gymnastics program, and University.

247Sports

Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan's second-half flurry buries Rutgers, keeps Wolverines unbeaten, media reacts

Fourth-ranked Michigan moved slowly through the first half Saturday night against Rutgers before clicking on all cylinders after intermission during a 52-17 victory. The Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights, 28-0, in the third quarter behind two touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy, an interception return for a score and Blake Corum's 16th rushing touchdown of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano and Jim Harbaugh said following Rutgers' loss to Michigan

Rutgers fell to Michigan 52-17 in a game the Scarlet Knights were winning at the half. Here is what the head coaches had to say following the game. GREG SCHIANO: Yeah, thought he did some really good things early on. I think he made some young quarterback mistakes in the second half. Literally, in like a minute-and-thirty-second time period. Things that are definitely correctible but I guess inopportune time. But he'll get it. Just a matter of time. It was good learning experience for him. Unfortunately it was part of -- it wasn't all of it. It was part of -- a big part, but it was only part of. We played clean football field in the first half. The penalties kind of disappeared. Really, there was no turnovers. It was clean football. To beat a team that's a National Championship contender, you have to play clean football for 60 minutes. You have to do some things that are a little aggressive and be able to cash in on those things and that's where we were in the first half. But the second half, the roof caved in there a little bit in that time period and it's hard to go back and catch up.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Washington Examiner

Fists again in Michigan

Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI

