Read full article on original website
Super Star
3d ago
"Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised." Wow, seriously ?? They've already been compromised countless times within the football program, basketball program, gymnastics program, and University.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
Michigan's second-half flurry buries Rutgers, keeps Wolverines unbeaten, media reacts
Fourth-ranked Michigan moved slowly through the first half Saturday night against Rutgers before clicking on all cylinders after intermission during a 52-17 victory. The Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights, 28-0, in the third quarter behind two touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy, an interception return for a score and Blake Corum's 16th rushing touchdown of the season.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
Everything Greg Schiano and Jim Harbaugh said following Rutgers' loss to Michigan
Rutgers fell to Michigan 52-17 in a game the Scarlet Knights were winning at the half. Here is what the head coaches had to say following the game. GREG SCHIANO: Yeah, thought he did some really good things early on. I think he made some young quarterback mistakes in the second half. Literally, in like a minute-and-thirty-second time period. Things that are definitely correctible but I guess inopportune time. But he'll get it. Just a matter of time. It was good learning experience for him. Unfortunately it was part of -- it wasn't all of it. It was part of -- a big part, but it was only part of. We played clean football field in the first half. The penalties kind of disappeared. Really, there was no turnovers. It was clean football. To beat a team that's a National Championship contender, you have to play clean football for 60 minutes. You have to do some things that are a little aggressive and be able to cash in on those things and that's where we were in the first half. But the second half, the roof caved in there a little bit in that time period and it's hard to go back and catch up.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
wcsx.com
‘My Weekend as a Michigan State Spartan in Ann Arbor’ – Barstool’s Hilarious Take
We know that Michigan and Michigan State are nationally known for their rivalry. Now, Barstool Sports recently took a trip to Ann Arbor to find out, as they put it, “Why are Michigan fans the worst?” Don’t kill the messenger, okay? Really, though, it’s a fun video about this guy’s trip to Ann Arbor dressed from head-to-toe in Spartan gear.
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
Washington Examiner
Fists again in Michigan
Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
Law firm finds both Michigan State trustees, former president ‘credible’ in Title IX review
EAST LANSING, MI - Inaccurate, untimely information from the Title IX coordinator at Michigan State University was the reason for the faulty 2021 certification by former President Samuel Stanley and the Board of Trustees, according to a Friday report by an independent law firm. The trustees hired outside law firms...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
Comments / 2