Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade
T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 9 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Godwin, Evan Engram, Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Rodgers (Week 9)
It certainly wasn’t going to be easy to nail extremely spicy predictions in consecutive weeks, but it singes my heart to have the dream dashed by a stinking kicker…twice. Ughhhhhhhh. To rewind, I predicted that DJ Moore would double up on great games and set a new season-high...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
fantasypros.com
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Jonathan Taylor, Rondale Moore, Dalton Schultz (2022)
Trade deadlines are looming, and it’s decision time. All it takes is one move to either put you on a championship path or completely derail your title aspirations. So no pressure!. Luckily, FantasyPros has you covered. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 9. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. If you want to...
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Tom Brady, Khalil Herbert, Jamaal Williams (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 9 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend
Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets. For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets
Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
fantasypros.com
Week 9 NFL DFS Primer: Eagles at Texans Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Eagles are massive favorites against the lowly Texans. As a result, Philadelphia is featured prominently among the suggested players below, and Houston has only a few players featured. The final thoughts are also Philadelphia-centric. Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans. Over/Under: 45.0 Points.
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 9 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver-wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about it....
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 9 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) not practicing on Thursday
No real surprise here, as Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks after reaggravating his prior foot injury. The second-year speedster will likely be held out until he is back closer to 100% healthy given the recurring issues he's been having. Devin Duvernay should remain atop the depth chart as the de facto WR1 for the Ravens until Bateman can return. Duvernay should be able to retain some boom-or-bust WR3 value whenever Baltimore decides to pass the football.
fantasypros.com
Midseason Review: Fantasy Football Hits & Misses (2022)
Now that we’re at the midpoint in the season, it’s a good time to evaluate where we are now compared to where we were back in July and August. Reflection is good for the soul. You learn from it, especially when it contains a healthy dose of humble pie. But the wins are nice, too. Everybody likes to find out that they absolutely nailed something they predicted several months ago.
