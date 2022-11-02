ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
fantasypros.com

WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

We are officially at the halfway point of the season. As we have noted before, between the extreme levels of parity across the board and offensive production being on a downswing, it’s more important than ever to find value in our WR selections for the week. The hope is the models below will help you get there. Let’s jump right in.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 9. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. If you want to...
fantasypros.com

Who Should I Start: Tom Brady, Khalil Herbert, Jamaal Williams (2022 Fantasy Football)

Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 9 (2022)

Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets

Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 9 Player Projections (2022)

In this piece are my personal NFL Week 9 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
fantasypros.com

Rashod Bateman (foot) not practicing on Thursday

No real surprise here, as Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks after reaggravating his prior foot injury. The second-year speedster will likely be held out until he is back closer to 100% healthy given the recurring issues he's been having. Devin Duvernay should remain atop the depth chart as the de facto WR1 for the Ravens until Bateman can return. Duvernay should be able to retain some boom-or-bust WR3 value whenever Baltimore decides to pass the football.
fantasypros.com

Midseason Review: Fantasy Football Hits & Misses (2022)

Now that we’re at the midpoint in the season, it’s a good time to evaluate where we are now compared to where we were back in July and August. Reflection is good for the soul. You learn from it, especially when it contains a healthy dose of humble pie. But the wins are nice, too. Everybody likes to find out that they absolutely nailed something they predicted several months ago.
