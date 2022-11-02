ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder: SGA records another 30-point performance in win over Magic

By Clemente Almanza Sports Writer, Muskogee Phoenix, Okla.
 3 days ago
FanSided

Despite Jazz loss, Lakers fans can put the Russell Westbrook issue to bed

Break up the Los Angeles Lakers! After losing their first five games which deemed the narrative of many (Including this site!) believing the sky was falling on the season. But the Lakers have had a solid week taking some revenge on the Denver Nuggets Sunday and injected some excitement with an unlikely victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
ESPN

Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. He passed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles for a center.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson But Win Thriller in Philadelphia

The New York Knicks looked a little different on Friday night. In a rewarding twist, they earned themselves a different result as well. Having inserted Quentin Grimes in the lineup and using a rare Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's knee injury, the Knicks earned their first road victory of the season at Wells Fargo Center, securing a 106-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Former Wells Fargo star/Villanova alum Jalen Brunson led the way with 23 points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Nikola Jokic notches 79th career triple-double against OKC

The back-to-back MVP tallied another achievement Thursday night after recording his 79th career triple-double. Nikola Jokic also broke the great Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles by a center ever.  "It's nice. To be compared to a guy who's possibly the best ever. It's some kind of legacy that he left behind so, it's nice," Jokic said. Against Oklahoma City, The Joker dropped 15 points, snatched 13 rebounds and dished 14 assists, leading the Nuggets to a 122-110 victory. Following the game, the team presented Jokic the game ball, signed by his teammates to commemorate the historic moment. "It's nice because you know, it's not just my success. I cannot do it without my teammates," Jokic said, addressing the media after the game. Right now, Jokic is sixth all time in trouble-doubles, being 26 behind LeBron James, who is ranked one spot ahead and 115 away from Russell Westbrook, the all-time leader. This season, Jokic has averaged 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists. 
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

PHOENIX -- — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline...
PORTLAND, OR

