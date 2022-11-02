OKC Thunder: SGA records another 30-point performance in win over Magic

Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Did Donovan Mitchell take swipe at Rudy Gobert after Cavs win?
Donovan Mitchell appeared to have some shade for his toxic ex this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell led the team to a thrilling 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 25 points and six assists as Cleveland improved to a glowing 6-1 on the season.
Despite Jazz loss, Lakers fans can put the Russell Westbrook issue to bed
Break up the Los Angeles Lakers! After losing their first five games which deemed the narrative of many (Including this site!) believing the sky was falling on the season. But the Lakers have had a solid week taking some revenge on the Denver Nuggets Sunday and injected some excitement with an unlikely victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
ESPN
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. He passed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles for a center.
2023 NBA Draft: Oklahoma City Thunder Strategy
The Oklahoma City Thunder's likely strategy for gathering talent in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Brandon Ingram's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram will be available for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against The OKC Thunder
The Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson But Win Thriller in Philadelphia
The New York Knicks looked a little different on Friday night. In a rewarding twist, they earned themselves a different result as well. Having inserted Quentin Grimes in the lineup and using a rare Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's knee injury, the Knicks earned their first road victory of the season at Wells Fargo Center, securing a 106-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Former Wells Fargo star/Villanova alum Jalen Brunson led the way with 23 points.
Nikola Jokic notches 79th career triple-double against OKC
The back-to-back MVP tallied another achievement Thursday night after recording his 79th career triple-double. Nikola Jokic also broke the great Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles by a center ever. "It's nice. To be compared to a guy who's possibly the best ever. It's some kind of legacy that he left behind so, it's nice," Jokic said. Against Oklahoma City, The Joker dropped 15 points, snatched 13 rebounds and dished 14 assists, leading the Nuggets to a 122-110 victory. Following the game, the team presented Jokic the game ball, signed by his teammates to commemorate the historic moment. "It's nice because you know, it's not just my success. I cannot do it without my teammates," Jokic said, addressing the media after the game. Right now, Jokic is sixth all time in trouble-doubles, being 26 behind LeBron James, who is ranked one spot ahead and 115 away from Russell Westbrook, the all-time leader. This season, Jokic has averaged 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists.
ESPN
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX -- — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
Lakers player grades: L.A. is off-key versus Jazz
Through their first seven games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been amazingly solid defensively, ranking third in defensive rating. But on Friday evening, the Utah Jazz were able to put a huge dent in that statistic. They blazed away in the first half with 75 points, and...
