OKC Thunder: SGA records another 30-point performance in win over Magic

The back-to-back MVP tallied another achievement Thursday night after recording his 79th career triple-double. Nikola Jokic also broke the great Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles by a center ever. "It's nice. To be compared to a guy who's possibly the best ever. It's some kind of legacy that he left behind so, it's nice," Jokic said. Against Oklahoma City, The Joker dropped 15 points, snatched 13 rebounds and dished 14 assists, leading the Nuggets to a 122-110 victory. Following the game, the team presented Jokic the game ball, signed by his teammates to commemorate the historic moment. "It's nice because you know, it's not just my success. I cannot do it without my teammates," Jokic said, addressing the media after the game. Right now, Jokic is sixth all time in trouble-doubles, being 26 behind LeBron James, who is ranked one spot ahead and 115 away from Russell Westbrook, the all-time leader. This season, Jokic has averaged 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO