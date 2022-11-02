Mitch Marner benching: How defensive mistakes from Maple Leafs forward led to a temporary sitting and broken stick tantrum

Read full article on original website
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT
NHL commissioner: No guarantee Bruins controversial signee is ever able to play in league
A day after the Bruins made their signing of Mitchell Miller official, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday there’s no guarantee that the prospect with a checkered past will ever be eligible to play at the NHL level. Miller, originally a 2020 fourth-round pick by Arizona, had his draft...
Bettman says Mitchell Miller not eligible to play in NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday said defenseman Mitchell Miller is not currently eligible to play in the league. Miller, a Sylvania native, signed a contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday. Miller signed an entry-level contract and is slated to begin the season with Boston's American Hockey League affiliate in Providence. The 20-year-old continues to be embroiled in controversy over a bullying incident in which he was involved while in middle school. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced their rights to him after the organization met criticism when the bullying incident that happened in 2016 came to light.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Bruins sign Mitchell Miller? Boston gives former Coyotes draft pick second chance despite bullying history
Mitchell Miller is getting a second chance at potentially playing in the NHL, as the Bruins announced on Friday that they signed the former Coyotes draft pick to an AHL contract. Miller came into the spotlight around the 2020 NHL Draft, and for all the wrong reasons. The fourth-round selection...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is James Harden out? Injury update on foot injury, timeline and return date for 76ers star
After a rough start to the 2022-23 season, the 76ers will have to get back on track without star guard James Harden in the fold. Just nine games into the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain that will sideline the 33-year-old indefinitely.
Comments / 0