Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
ILLINI NOW: Sparty’s Coming to town
The Michigan State Spartans limp into Champaign 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in Big Ten play under 2nd year Head Coach Mel Tucker. Tucker came out of the gates hot in 2021 as first year Head Coach with an 11-2 record overall, capped off by a 31-21 win over Pitt in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
247Sports
Live: No. 16 Illinois vs. Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Good afternoon from a blustery Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The wind is whipping outside ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff between No. 16/14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten). The Spartans come to town reeling. Eight defenders, including a few key starters and multiple more rotation players, so far have been suspended indefinitely after several Spartans attacked Michigan players in the tunnel following a 29-7 loss in Ann Arbor.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois men's basketball with new-look style and roster for 2022-23
CHAMPAIGN — With a veteran team and star Kofie Cockburn last season, Brad Underwood had a sense of solace when he went into each day as the Illinois basketball coach. “I woke up every night last year knowing I had 20 and 10,” Underwood said at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s a pretty good feeling.”
247Sports
Illinois dubbed as team to watch for College Football Playoff berth
All eyes in the Big Ten are on Ohio State and Michigan, but only one of the unbeaten arch-rivals can reach the conference championship game. The two will duke it out in the regular season finale with a berth to Indianapolis likely on the line. On the other side of the conference Illinois continues to win and looks to be the favorite to face either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the conference title game. But the Illini shouldn't be viewed as just another stepping stone in the path to the College Football Playoff. David Pollack explained why the No. 16 ranked squad in the CFP rankings is a team to watch leading up to the coveted four-team invitational event.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
Game day in Piscataway: Michigan football looks to extend winning streak vs. Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Michigan football team is undefeated and has won its last seven games against Rutgers entering Saturday night’s contest with the Scarlet Knights. The Wolverines are 8-0, ranked in the top five of all major polls, and figure to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff until — at the very least — the last week of the regular season.
247Sports
Vance Bedford on Mike Elston: ‘He’s done a great job… I’m a fan’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward.
Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini
Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Illinois
It was an interesting season for Illinois. After losing Ayo from a 1 seed team in 2021, Illinois looked to keep things rolling with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn. While Cockburn had another great season, Curbelo struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. No matter, Illinois turned to a great group of seniors on their way to a share of the B1G crown, and a disappointing, if unlucky loss to Houston in the NCAA tourney.
247Sports
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights positives from exhibition, scrimmage says 1 thing is 'out there to come'
Brad Underwood is feeling good about his team following an offseason scrimmage and exhibition. Illinois played Kansas in a scrimmage on Oct. 22 and Quincy in an exhibition game on Oct. 28. The Fighting Illini beat Quincy 87-52. Underwood stated that both games were great learning tools for the Fighting...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood shares positive update on Illinois G Luke Goode following surgery
Brad Underwood spoke about how Luke Goode is doing at Friday’s press conference. Goode recently had surgery to repair a broken foot. While it’s unclear at this time as to how long Goode is going to be out, Underwood offered a positive update. The surgery was a success and Goode is doing fine.
Mat Ishbia planning to bid on Washington Commanders
Following speculation that Michigan State mega-donor May Ishbia would be involved in the potential sale of the Washington Commanders NFL franchise, the United Wholesale Mortgage CEO confirmed his interest on Friday night via a statement. “The NFL is a great league and Washington is one of the elite franchises,” Ishbia...
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
Parkland tackles truck driver shortage with free course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College announces a new class meant to help with the truck driver shortage. The free E-CDL course is for the English language learning community. The course is designed to help non-English speakers learn the language for the road. Parkland’s CDL course requires students to read and write in the English […]
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Carle offers pop-up booster clinics at Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu shots to children ages five to 18. Two pop-up clinics will open in Champaign-Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 5. The clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle Urbana on Windsor. Appointments […]
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
chambanamoms.com
Home for the Holidays: Shopping and Eating Locally in Champaign-Urbana
Shopping and eating in Champaign-Urbana can be fun and beneficial for all, not to mention the unique gifts and treats you can find for the loved ones in your life. This year you are invited to shop, dine and play at “home” right here in Champaign-Urbana. If there is one thing that continues to ring true in 2022, it is that local businesses are near and dear to our hearts. We hope to help showcase some of the wonderful Champaign-Urbana area small businesses that have great gift ideas and treats for your holiday needs.
Decrease in Danville population changes wards
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards. This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards. There are seven wards, each highlighted in a […]
Comments / 0