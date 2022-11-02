Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal
Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
IGN
Phil Spencer Ends the Call-of-Duty-on-PlayStation Debate – Unlocked 568
Phil Spencer went on quite a press tour this week, leaving us with a lot to discuss, including: a definitive end to the Call-of-Duty-on-PlayStation debate (or is it?), the ongoing Xbox first-party exclusive game drought, the prospect of price increases on Xbox hardware and/or software and/or services, and more!. TIMECODES:
IGN
25 Best PS4 Games to Play Right Now
Coming up on its tenth year on the market, PS4 — the second-best-selling home console of all-time — has amassed an all-time great catalog of games. With chip shortages still affecting PS5 availability, a price bump outside of the US, and Sony still releasing games on its last-gen console, it's still a great time to play on PS4, and so we've created this list to highlight the best games the console has to offer.
IGN
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
IGN
Steam: Valve Makes It Easier for Gamers to Find Video Games That Support Hindi and Other Languages, Here Is How to Get Started
Steam has revealed a new feature that will let players easily find games translated in their languages. You can now indicate languages like Hindi, Indonesian, Slovak, Malay, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, and any other supported by Windows in your Steam language preferences while searching for games. “Starting a few weeks ago,...
IGN
PSVR 2's Eye-Watering Price Revealed - IGN The Daily Fix
On today's IGN The Daily Fix:The PlayStation VR2's price and release date was finally revealed. Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. Finally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has set a new record for the best-selling weekend in the franchise's history, bringing in a total of $800 million worldwide in sell-through after only three days on the market, according to publisher Activision.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging 'Working Dynamic'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging "working dynamic" with the audio director on the projects. As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio...
IGN
Epic Games Store Announces Two Free Games for This Week; Steam Users Can Also Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Free
Epic Games Store is one of the best platforms for players to get their games from because of the amount of offers it provide to them. Epic Games Store comes out with free games for the players every week. And this week players will be able to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament for absolutely no cost this week.
IGN
Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
IGN
Skyesports Announces Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 With Rs. 22,50,000 Prize Pool; Here Is How to Register, Important Tournament Dates, and More
Some exciting news has arrived for Pokémon fans of India, as Jet Skyesports in partnership with The Pokémon Company has announced the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022. The first round of the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 will consist of open qualifiers that will be held across the country. Post the qualifiers, the final two teams from the tournament will take part in a LAN event, which will be held in Mid-December in Mumbai. The most exciting part about the tournament is that it has a gigantic prize pool of Rs. 22,50,000.
IGN
Day of the Devs
Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
IGN
Overdose, Hideo Kojima's Next Game, May Have Leaked Again
Update (11/4/22) - As reported by VGC, it now appears that footage of Kojima's Overdose has begun to leak online. The footage shows Margaret Qualley's character exploring dark corridors with a flashlight. It then ends with a jump scare before the words "GAMEOVER," and "A Hideo Kojima Game," and "OVERDOSE" show up.
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Sequel in Development at Sledgehammer Games Rumors Debunked
Last month, it was reported that Sledgehammar Games might return to Advanced Warfare for its next title in the Call of Duty series. The sequel to the futuristic Call of Duty title had fans buzzing, as the franchise had stuck to modern or past timelines for the titles following the release of Black Ops 4 in 2018.
IGN
Halo Infinite Is Getting Match and Performance-Based XP Rewards Next Week And Here's How It Will Work
One of the most controversial parts of Halo Infinite has been its approach to progression, as originally it would only reward players with XP for completing challenges and not for how they performed in a match. This is all about to change as Halo Infinite's Winter Update will add match and performance-based XP when it is released on November 8.
IGN
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Performance Analysis
Sony Santa Monica returns with a second serving of God of War, and this time around we have the new generation of consoles entering the mix. The PlayStation 5 is significantly more powerful than the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is reflected in the modes and outputs available. Right from loading you are asked to choose between Favor Resolution or Favor Performance, with the former offering the highest pixel quality and the latter offering higher frame rates. A third toggle is also available that turns a High Frame Rate mode on or off for each. Either way, these are big leaps over last generation.
IGN
How to Tune Weapon Attachments
Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a bevy of changes to the way that Loadouts and weapon progression works with the main spotlight being on the new Tuning system. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of what Weapon Tuning is, and exactly how to do it within Modern Warfare 2.
Comments / 0