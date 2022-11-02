Read full article on original website
Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
Daily Deals: Pokemon Switch OLED, Bayonetta 3 Special Edition, Arcade1Up Simpsons Cabinet, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for this Saturday, including some Nintendo Switch OLED deals (or you can buy the hard-to-find Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition), the Bayonetta 3 special edition in stock, the best price we've seen on the Simpsons Arcade1Up machine, up to 35% off LEGO sets for adults, over $100 off the super well-rated Sony WH-1000XM noise cancelling headphones, the first ever discount on the 2022 Apple iPad Pro, and more.
Finalmouse Keyboard Prototype Leaks Out Revealing Built-In Display With Interactive Skins and More
Leaks of an upcoming Finalmouse keyboard suggests a major change in the way players look for their next gaming peripheral. Shared by YouTuber Jake Lucky, the keyboard named Alpha Prototype comes with a variety of new technology that will blow minds of consumers. Finalmouse has since acknowledged the leak to be true by quote tweeting Lucky's original tweet.
Genshin Faruzan Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Faruzan Release Date and details about the character? As of now, not much information is known about Faruzan except select dialogues mentioning her and rumors floating around the internet. Currently, the only thing we know about her is that she's a 4-star bow character that...
Netflix Is Rolling Out Its Ad-Supported Tier Across Different Markets; Here Is the List of Shows You Won’t Be Able to Watch in This Plan
Netflix just rolled out their ad-supported tier in select countries. The selected countries include; Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. This plan has been dubbed as Basic with Ads. It will include video quality upto 720p/HD and an average of 4-5 minutes of ads per hour. Netflix has been experimenting with cheaper mobile only plans for years to figure out a good balance.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Little Witch Nobeta - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for the 3D action shooter game Little Witch Nobeta and watch as Nobeta takes on creepy creatures using spells and close-combat attacks as she explores a mysterious castle. Little Witch Nobeta will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023 in...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging 'Working Dynamic'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging "working dynamic" with the audio director on the projects. As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio...
The Entropy Centre Review
There's nothing quite like the feeling you get in a puzzle game when you look at the big picture and the solution to the whole stage comes to you all at once. And the clever challenges in The Entropy Centre provided me with a regular supply of those "Eureka!" moments. Its time-bending, first-person brain teasers weren't usually as challenging as I might have liked, but finding the solutions was always satisfying regardless. And it all comes wrapped in a fairly compelling, bittersweet story, too.
CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director
Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
Evil West - Exclusive Co-Op Gameplay Trailer
Here's your first look at Evil West's co-op multiplayer in action. Join lead producer Tomasz Gop as he introduces us to the gory goodness of two-player online co-op, showing off some of the enemies you'll run into on your travels. When you hop into this third-person shooter with a friend,...
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival
Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
What to Expect From Nintendo's Black Friday 2022 Deals
Black Friday 2022 is officially happening on November 25, but if you've been paying attention over the last few years, you know Black Friday deals have no real attachment to the actual Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo announced its slew of deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch games will begin November 20, and the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle is awfully familiar... because it's the same Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle as last year, which was almost identical to the one from the year before. Basically, the Mario Kart/Nintendo Switch Online/Nintendo Switch bundle is THE Black Friday evergreen deal from Nintendo.
Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra
Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
Epic Games Store Announces Two Free Games for This Week; Steam Users Can Also Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Free
Epic Games Store is one of the best platforms for players to get their games from because of the amount of offers it provide to them. Epic Games Store comes out with free games for the players every week. And this week players will be able to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament for absolutely no cost this week.
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
Forspoken - Official Magic Combat Deep Dive Trailer
In this latest Forspoken trailer, journey to the realm of Athia and get a deep dive into Frey's magical combat abilities, including a look at various spells, a breakdown of types of magic like the purple earth-based magic and its attack and support spells, fire-based red magic, defense abilities, and Frey's sidekick's abilities.
