Amazon Prime Gaming Free PC Games Lineup for Nov 2022 Includes Fallout: New Vegas, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship and More

ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
IGN
Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month
Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
Epic Games Store Announces Two Free Games for This Week; Steam Users Can Also Get Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for Free
Epic Games Store is one of the best platforms for players to get their games from because of the amount of offers it provide to them. Epic Games Store comes out with free games for the players every week. And this week players will be able to grab Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Filament for absolutely no cost this week.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players are divided over the M4 and its gold camo
It's not even been a full 24 hours and players are already unlocking the M4's gold camo
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
IGN
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
IGN
25 Best PS4 Games to Play Right Now
Coming up on its tenth year on the market, PS4 — the second-best-selling home console of all-time — has amassed an all-time great catalog of games. With chip shortages still affecting PS5 availability, a price bump outside of the US, and Sony still releasing games on its last-gen console, it's still a great time to play on PS4, and so we've created this list to highlight the best games the console has to offer.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Review
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
IGN
Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal
Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
IGN
Skyesports Announces Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 With Rs. 22,50,000 Prize Pool; Here Is How to Register, Important Tournament Dates, and More
Some exciting news has arrived for Pokémon fans of India, as Jet Skyesports in partnership with The Pokémon Company has announced the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022. The first round of the Pokémon UNITE India Open 2022 will consist of open qualifiers that will be held across the country. Post the qualifiers, the final two teams from the tournament will take part in a LAN event, which will be held in Mid-December in Mumbai. The most exciting part about the tournament is that it has a gigantic prize pool of Rs. 22,50,000.
IGN
Halo Infinite Is Getting Match and Performance-Based XP Rewards Next Week And Here's How It Will Work
One of the most controversial parts of Halo Infinite has been its approach to progression, as originally it would only reward players with XP for completing challenges and not for how they performed in a match. This is all about to change as Halo Infinite's Winter Update will add match and performance-based XP when it is released on November 8.
IGN
Steam: Valve Makes It Easier for Gamers to Find Video Games That Support Hindi and Other Languages, Here Is How to Get Started
Steam has revealed a new feature that will let players easily find games translated in their languages. You can now indicate languages like Hindi, Indonesian, Slovak, Malay, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, and any other supported by Windows in your Steam language preferences while searching for games. “Starting a few weeks ago,...
IGN
Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - 6 Minutes of Team Deathmatch Gameplay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer is out just ahead of the Season 1 release on November 16. Here is 6 minutes of Team Deathmatch gameplay on the PS5 in Modern Warfare II.
