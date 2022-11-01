ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Nov. 4

Harris Teeter has new e-Vic offers starting Friday, November 4!. You can only get those e-Vic offers that have been loaded to your Vic card from Harris Teeter and are in your Friday e-mail (or on their website when you log in to your account). In order to get these offers, you have to be signed up for the e-Vic program on the Harris Teeter website.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Home under renovation burns in Durham fire, neighbors evacuate

DURHAM, N.C. — A home under renovation was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire. Around 3:30 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 1100 block of Eva Street. It took 38 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Durham leaders get tour of housing developments

Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Shots fired outside Circle K in Clayton, windows shattered

Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides

Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
WRAL

Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Driver going wrong direction on I-540 overnight causes deadly crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash on I-540 overnight Saturday, according to police. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of I-540 near the US-70 ramp. Police say one of the vehicles was driving the wrong direction.
RALEIGH, NC

