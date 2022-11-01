Harris Teeter has new e-Vic offers starting Friday, November 4!. You can only get those e-Vic offers that have been loaded to your Vic card from Harris Teeter and are in your Friday e-mail (or on their website when you log in to your account). In order to get these offers, you have to be signed up for the e-Vic program on the Harris Teeter website.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO