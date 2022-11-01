Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Friday, Nov. 4
Harris Teeter has new e-Vic offers starting Friday, November 4!. You can only get those e-Vic offers that have been loaded to your Vic card from Harris Teeter and are in your Friday e-mail (or on their website when you log in to your account). In order to get these offers, you have to be signed up for the e-Vic program on the Harris Teeter website.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson
Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Subway in Apex and Pizza Inn in Wilson get their grades. Reporter: Keely ArthurProducer: Pritchard StrongProducer: Ashley TalleyPhotographer: Richard AdkinsWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
WRAL
Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
WRAL
Customer who complained about pink BBQ shares her side of the story
An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh. An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Home under renovation burns in Durham fire, neighbors evacuate
DURHAM, N.C. — A home under renovation was destroyed in a Thursday morning fire. Around 3:30 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to a single-story home in the 1100 block of Eva Street. It took 38 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home,...
WRAL
Tractor trailer caryring explosives crashes, clsoing US 64 in Rocky Mount
U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount was closed in both directions as crews worked to evacuate as many nearby homes and businesses as possible. U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount was closed in both directions as crews worked to evacuate as many nearby homes and businesses as possible.
WRAL
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
WRAL
Man wanted after early morning shootout shatters windows in Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON, N.C. — In the hours after gunshots shattered the windows of the Queen Nails and Spa on U.S. 70 West Business in Clayton, police detectives used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together an early morning shootout and issue a warrant for the arrest of one man.
WRAL
Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
WRAL
Durham leaders get tour of housing developments
Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace.
WRAL
Shots fired outside Circle K in Clayton, windows shattered
Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store.
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
WRAL
91-year-old woman dies after getting hit by car while riding mobility scooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 91-year-old woman died Friday night at the hospital after she got hit by a car while riding a mobility scooter, Raleigh police said. Raleigh police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Country Trail and Glenwood Avenue. The car hit the woman...
WRAL
Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation
DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
WRAL
Night of crime in Clayton: Home invasion, shots fired at gas station
A home invasion and shooting happened in Clayton last night miles apart from each other. One man was killed. A home invasion and shooting happened in Clayton last night miles apart from each other. One man was killed.
WRAL
NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides
Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
WRAL
Driver going wrong direction on I-540 overnight causes deadly crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash on I-540 overnight Saturday, according to police. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of I-540 near the US-70 ramp. Police say one of the vehicles was driving the wrong direction.
WRAL
2 Cumberland County men arrested in multiple break-ins after shootout with deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies arrested two Cumberland County men in their 20s after Wednesday linking them to a series of business break-ins that stretched across several counties. Drauton Charles Bauer, 20, from Hope Mills, and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville, were charged with...
Comments / 0