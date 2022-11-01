Read full article on original website
Related
Why can’t Florida attract a $10 billion semiconductor plant? | Letters
It’s still ‘the economy, stupid’! And that’s good news for Gov. DeSantis | Column. Recent business news reports that Intel is making a $10 billion investment in Ohio to build an infrastructure for semiconductor manufacturing. Micron, another leading semiconductor manufacturer, has committed up to $100 billion to build new semiconductor megafab facilities in New York. Taiwan Semiconductor, the leading semiconductor in the world, has invested $12 billion in a chip manufacturing plant in Arizona, and lastly Pratt Industries, a box manufacturer, is investing $250 million in Louisiana.
LIST: Unemployment claims are decreasing in these states
Although the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly last month, some new jobs were added. So far in November, things are looking up in 25 states that had lower unemployment rates this week than last.
Click10.com
White House council member says South Florida’s economic growth ‘speaks for itself’
WASHINGTON – A new jobs report was released Friday showing the nation added 261,000 in October, exceeding economist expectations but lower than last month. According to the report, the strongest job gains were seen in health care, manufacturing along with professional and technical services. The white house released a...
Click10.com
Cuban migrant landings continue to rise in South Florida
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Whether by land or sea, Cuban migrants continue to make landfall in South Florida. Raul Sanchez is part of the group of the 12 Cuban men who made it to Miami Beach on Thursday evening. The 55-year-old was released on Friday and said he is thankful to God and ready to start a new life.
Comments / 0