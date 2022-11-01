ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Why can’t Florida attract a $10 billion semiconductor plant? | Letters

It’s still ‘the economy, stupid’! And that’s good news for Gov. DeSantis | Column. Recent business news reports that Intel is making a $10 billion investment in Ohio to build an infrastructure for semiconductor manufacturing. Micron, another leading semiconductor manufacturer, has committed up to $100 billion to build new semiconductor megafab facilities in New York. Taiwan Semiconductor, the leading semiconductor in the world, has invested $12 billion in a chip manufacturing plant in Arizona, and lastly Pratt Industries, a box manufacturer, is investing $250 million in Louisiana.
Click10.com

Cuban migrant landings continue to rise in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Whether by land or sea, Cuban migrants continue to make landfall in South Florida. Raul Sanchez is part of the group of the 12 Cuban men who made it to Miami Beach on Thursday evening. The 55-year-old was released on Friday and said he is thankful to God and ready to start a new life.
