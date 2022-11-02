Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Blasts to $21K, Dogecoin Rollercoaster, More Crypto Hacks: This Week’s Recap
The total market cap added over $60 billion to its capitalization on the back of gains from Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Dogecoin. However, crypto exploits are also running rampant. The past seven days have been particularly dynamic in the cryptocurrency industry as its total market capitalization soared by a considerable...
Dogecoin Dumps 8% on Reports That Twitter Had Paused Plans for Crypto Wallet
Dogecoin has been among the poorest performers in the past 24 hours, perhaps due to the reports linked with Twitter. New reports emerged that Twitter had paused its plans to develop and launch a cryptocurrency wallet that was supposed to support Dogecoin. The asset reacted immediately with a price drop...
Major South African Supermarket Chain Accepts Bitcoin Payments (Report)
The South African supermarket chain and the National Children’s Advocacy Center are the latest organizations to accept crypto payments. One of the largest supermarket chains in South Africa – Pick n Pay – reportedly enabled customers to settle their bills in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. The offering covers 39 of the company’s stores located across the country.
Recent Rally: Bull Trap or Start of a Bull Wave for BTC? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s short-term price action is still hanging in the balance, as it is currently consolidating in a key area. The next few days could determine whether the recent rally was really the beginning of a new bull market or just another bull trap. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily...
3 Reasons Behind MATIC’s 17% Surge to 7-Week Highs
Over the last 24 hours, MATIC traded at nearly $1 for the first time in seven weeks. Here’s why. Polygon (MATIC) was among the best performers in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours. The token gained nearly 17% and traded at $0.98 for the first time since mid-August.
Demand for Wafini’s Utility Token WFI Surges as Project Nears Beta Launch on Cardano
Wafini, a community-driven DAO-powered decentralized NFT Marketplace project on Cardano, is set to release it’s initial first look of the Wafini Marketplace Demo in the coming weeks which will be followed up by Wafini’s beta launch on Cardano’s Mainnet. Wafini’s $WFI token Seed Sale saw a surge...
ADA Fails at a Critical Resistance But Another Rally Still Possible (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano failed to rally higher after losing momentum, and now the bears appear in control. Will the key support hold?. Buyers lost control of the price action after they failed to break the key resistance at $0.42. Since then, ADA has tumbled and found good support at $0.38. It is critical for the cryptocurrency to hold above this support, as a breakdown may put the bears back in charge.
Bitcoin Closes Highest Daily Candle Since September 12th (Market Watch)
Bitcoin’s latest local peak came after the US job report, and it was at $21,500. Bitcoin initiated another leg up in the past 24 hours and charted a new two-month high. Several altcoins have also marked impressive gains in the past 24 hours, including MATIC, which tapped $1.2 earlier today.
Robinhood’s Crypto Revenue Dropped by 12% Last Quarter
The popular stock trading platform that also offers digital asset services is the latest to feel the effects of the crypto winter. As the valuation of cryptocurrencies wanes across the board, so do the revenues of platforms dealing with them. Although primarily a stock trading platform, Robinhood added crypto to...
XRP, MATIC Soar Double-Digits, DOGE Only Top 10 Crypto in the Red (Market Watch)
Several altcoins have jumped in the past 24 hours, including XRP, OKB, and MATIC. Bitcoin managed to stay above $20,000 despite the recent volatility. Some altcoins, though, are on the offensive with impressive gains. MATIC has continued its run for the past few days with another massive daily surge. XRP...
MoneyGram to Enable US Customers to Trade and Store Bitcoin and Ether
MoneyGram users in the United States will now be able to trade and hold major crypto like Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin. Money transfer services giant MoneyGram will now allow customers to trade and hold some major cryptocurrencies using the company’s mobile app. The move marks an expansion to MoneyGram’s...
Bitcoin Taps 5-Day Peak on Higher Than Expected US Job Report
The latest US jobs report resulted in more volatility for bitcoin. The US beat the expectations in terms of new nonfarm jobs reaching 261,000 such positions in October, rather than the estimated 205,000. Bitcoin reacted with immediate price fluctuations, dropping by a few hundred dollars before shooting up to a...
Coinbase Revenue Slumps 50% as Bear Market Bites Deeper
America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has just released its third-quarter earnings report and the figures are not pretty. On Nov. 3, Coinbase Inc. had its third-quarter earnings call, reporting that revenue had missed analysts’ expectations. Company revenue plunged more than 50% from the previous year earlier as trading...
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy On Verge of $103 Million Loan Default
Iris Energy follows Core Scientific and Argo Blockchain as the latest industry heavyweight that will likely fail to pay off its debt. Yet another major North American Bitcoin miner is looking ill-prepared to pay off its debts before the end of the year. This time it’s Iris Energy – a...
SKYWARD Token Dumps 95% as Hackers Drain Protocol’s Treasury
The protocol developers asked users to withdraw their funds as they are fully locked out of the contract and cannot prevent any future losses. SKYWARD, the native token of NEAR-based platform Skyward Finance, plunged by 95% after the protocol’s treasury lost $3 million in a smart contract exploit. The...
Monkey Drainer on Hacking Spree, Steals Another 520 ETH Worth NFTs
The perpetrator used phishing attacks to steal the funds during the hacking spree. Monkey Drainer has wreaked havoc yet again after stealing $800k worth of seven Crypto Punk and twenty Otherside NFTs, according to on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. Blockchain security firm, PechShield, also confirmed that the theft was carried out by...
NFT Giant Dapper Labs Lays off 22% of Staff Citing Macroeconomic Environment
Dapper Labs CEO said that he takes full responsibility for the layoff. Web 3 companies are feeling the crunch of a bear market. The latest one to announce slashing its team size to cope with the deteriorating economic conditions is NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs. Citing the macroeconomic environment, the firm said it is laying off 22% of its staff.
$1000 Bitcoin Price Fluctuations Following the Latest Fed Interest Rates Hike: Market Watch
Bitcoin indeed reacted with massive price fluctuations to the latest Fed interest rate hike. The latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike brought more volatility for bitcoin as the asset dipped to $20,000. Several altcoins, including MATIC, Flow, and Filecoin, have skyrocketed by double digits in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s...
Fidelity, ForUsAll Start Rolling Out Crypto for Retirement Plans
At present, blockchain industry companies are some of the most common users of crypto within their 401(k) plans. Fidelity – a $4.5 trillion asset manager– said this fall that some of its 401(k) retirement plans have begun adding Bitcoin to their investment menus. Similarly, San Francisco-based 401(k) provider...
Gala Games Dismisses Hacking Speculations After GALA Plunged 90%
Its native token GALA crashed by over 25% in a matter of 2-hours as a result of the initial panic before slightly recovering. Blockchain-based gaming platform Gala Games claimed that “everything is fine” after reports of billion-dollar-rug pull surfaced. It all started with a misconfiguration of the pNetwork...
