The Farsound team based at the new facility will supply and maintain key components for aero engines for Iberia’s fleet of aircraft. Farsound, a leading Supply Chain and Logistics Solutions Provider, Distributor, and Stockist for the global aerospace industry, has announced the opening of a new facility to serve the company’s airline customer Iberia, the flag carrier airline of Spain. The new facility will be located close to Madrid-Barajas Airport and is a part of the company’s expanding operations in Spain. Farsound’s new warehouse and operational facilities will be located in San Fernando de Henares, a town in the province of Madrid and will be fully operational at the end of 2022.

2 DAYS AGO