Read full article on original website
Related
mrobusinesstoday.com
Farsound to launch new facility in Madrid to provide component support for Airline Iberia fleet engines
The Farsound team based at the new facility will supply and maintain key components for aero engines for Iberia’s fleet of aircraft. Farsound, a leading Supply Chain and Logistics Solutions Provider, Distributor, and Stockist for the global aerospace industry, has announced the opening of a new facility to serve the company’s airline customer Iberia, the flag carrier airline of Spain. The new facility will be located close to Madrid-Barajas Airport and is a part of the company’s expanding operations in Spain. Farsound’s new warehouse and operational facilities will be located in San Fernando de Henares, a town in the province of Madrid and will be fully operational at the end of 2022.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Triumph secures first order to provide Auto Feather Unit for a major OEM’s ATR72 fleet
The prime function of the TRIUMPH AFU is to provide torque signal conditioning and automatic propeller feathering during the takeoff of the aircraft. Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) has announced that the company’s TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has been awarded a production contract from a major engine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). According to the contract, Triumph Group will provide its first Auto Feather Unit (AFU) to be used on the ATR72 family of aircraft. The AFU’s prime function is to provide torque signal conditioning and automatic propeller feathering during the takeoff of the aircraft.
mrobusinesstoday.com
BGS secures agreement with to provide ground services to SkyUp Airlines
Baltic Ground Services (BGS) will be providing SkyUp Airlines with ground handling services at Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania. Baltic Ground Services (BGS), an international provider of ground handling, aircraft fuelling, and logistics services has signed a new contract with a Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines, a Ukrainian charter and low-cost airline. According to the newly signed contract between the two companies, Baltic Ground Services (BGS) will be providing SkyUp Airlines with ground handling services at Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania as well as into-plane fuelling services at Riga International Airport in Latvia and Tallinn International Airport in Estonia.
ship-technology.com
Fugro and AD Ports Group partner on remote and autonomous technologies
The partnership will develop a platform to deploy remote and autonomous technology. Fugro has signed an agreement with AD Ports Group to expand the remote and autonomous capabilities of the maritime sector in the Middle East region. The agreement will enable the use of remote and autonomous technologies in the...
freightwaves.com
AI Kinetics’ founder discusses challenges, timeline for autonomous trucks
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Commercializing truck autonomy into the logistics ecosystem. DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey spoke with Chuck Price, founder of AI...
mrobusinesstoday.com
AvEx selects Rusada’s ENVISION software to support heavy maintenance activities
AvEx will use Rusada ENVISION to manage the planning, assigning, and execution of maintenance tasks, as well as their commercial activities, inventory, and employees. Aviation Exteriors Louisiana, the commercial aircraft painting specialist (AvEx) has selected Rusada’s ENVISION software to manage its new line of heavy maintenance activities. AvEx will use ENVISION to manage the planning, assigning, and execution of maintenance tasks, as well as their commercial activities, inventory, and employees.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Neste joins ITOCHU and Fuji Oil Company to support SAF blending in Japan
ITOCHU will import Neste’s trademark MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel around January 2023 and blend it with conventional fossil jet fuel in cooperation with Fuji Oil Company. Neste, an oil refining and marketing company has formed a collaboration with ITOCHU Corporation for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) demonstration project initiated and supported by the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). The motive of the project is to conduct a demonstration of the blending of imported neat (i.e. unblended) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) locally in Japan. This, according to Neste, will help the country prepare for the future when significantly larger quantities of SAF will be needed to help the Japanese aviation industry achieve its ambitious emissions reduction goals.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Triumph wins long-term agreement to manufacture brake valve for Lockheed Martin’s f-16 fighter jet
The manufacturing of the brake valve assembly for the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will be performed at TRIUMPH’s facility in Valencia, California, U.S. Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH), a supplier of aerospace services, structures, systems and support has announced that the company’s Actuation Products & Services business has secured an agreement from Lockheed Martin to manufacture the brake valve assembly for the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. The manufacturing will be performed at TRIUMPH’s facility in Valencia, California, U.S.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace and PT Dirgantara Indonesia secure contract for Indonesian Air Force C-130H jet cockpit upgrade
Collins Aerospace will be serving as a contractor to PTDI and will provide its trademark Flight2 aftermarket avionics solution for the Indonesian Air Force C-130 aircraft. Collins Aerospace along with PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) has announced the commencement of an agreement to modernize the C-130 military transport aircraft of the Indonesian Air Force. The upgrade is as part of the Phase 2 rollout plan, and eleven C-130 aircraft belonging to the Indonesian Air Force will be upgraded. Collins Aerospace will be serving as a contractor to PTDI and will provide its trademark Flight2 aftermarket avionics solution. The solution, according to Collins Aerospace, delivers the most cost-effective and lowest-risk CNS/ATM upgrade solution.
Comments / 0