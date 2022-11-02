Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost itVictorLos Angeles, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
KMPH.com
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California
The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
Chris Pratt endorses billionaire Rick Caruso for LA mayor after seeing city's 'decline' into 'utter disarray'
Chris Pratt endorsed Democrat Rick Caruso in his bid for Los Angeles mayor ahead of Tuesday's election. Caruso is up against Congresswoman Karen Bass.
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Acey-Deucey Club’s Submarine-Inspired Tiki Bar Is Officially Open In L.A.
After months of eager anticipation, Acey-Deucey Club’s submarine-themed tiki bar has officially opened its doors in the City of Angels! The experience bridges live Old Hollywood-inspired musical performances with delicious nautical cocktails at the heart of Lot 613 in Downtown L.A. — an event that will truly blow you out of the water. Party like it’s 1949 at Acey-Deucey Club’s submarine-themed tiki bar! Old Hollywood-inspired musical performances set the tone for the 40s themed experience. A sick band will play retro hits all evening long, and you’ll love grooving to their interpretation of classic jazz tunes! The ‘submerged’ bar will be decked in kitschy underwater-themed decor, metaphorically plunging you into the ocean. The bar’s gallant captain and their hardworking crew will serve you delicious sea-themed cocktail creations, from the decadent Sea Horsin’ Around (Coconut Colada) and its Clever Fox white rum, lime, coconut, blue curacao and pineapple to the decisive Polly Wanna Shot with its zesty aged rum, lime, orange, absinthe and falernum.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike
After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal
Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
What To Know For Election Day In Los Angeles 2022
Calling all Angelenos who want to cast their vote in this year’s general election: Election Day is November 8, 2022 and you’ll want to prepare for the big day by making sure you do your research. To vote in the general election in Los Angeles, you must: The deadline to register to vote was on October 24, but don’t worry―if you missed it, you can still vote! Those who are eligible may use Conditional Voter Registration in order to register in person and vote using a provisional ballot. Unsure if you’re registered? Check your registration status here.
orangecountytribune.com
Chase ended up in L.A.
Two people were arrested in Los Angeles after a police pursuit that began in Westminster early Saturday morning. According to the WPD, a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Bolsa Avenue and Bushard Street at about 1:30 a.m. The vehicle didn’t...
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
11 Incredible Ways To Honor Día De Los Muertos This Week (Day Of The Dead)
Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a holiday traditionally recognized in Latin America on November 1 to November 2, and sometimes through November 6, depending on the culture. It is a time dedicated to celebrating and honoring the lives of deceased loved ones. During this observance, family and friends gather to partake in the holidays traditions such as creating Calaveras or sugar skulls, gathering marigold flowers, and building ofrendas or altars with photos of the departed and foods they enjoyed during their physical life. Of course, this celebration is not solely focused on the dead, it...
