biztucson.com
New UArizona Health Sciences Center Receives $150 Million State Investment
Gov. Doug Ducey announced $150 million in funding for the Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, a center being developed by the University of Arizona Health Sciences. The University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Advanced Molecular and Immunological Therapies, or CAMI, received a strong vote of support from...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
biztucson.com
Malea Chavez
Malea Chavez returns to Tucson, where she grew up, to lead the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Chavez brings an impressive background working in the non-profit arena, extensive experience as a practicing attorney, and a love of the Sonoran desert cultivated in her time here as a student before graduating from Cholla High School.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ
Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix, Tucson rank among Top 5 airports for largest price increases
Rising costs of jet fuel, delays, cancellations and inflation have created headaches for travelers this year. And, as a result, consumers are seeing much higher airfare prices across the country. With holiday travel around the corner, SmartAsset investigated the airports where airfare has increased the most and least. Research found that Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport both rank among the Top 5 airports for largest price increases.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Tucson, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Mesa football team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 18:45:00.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
IMPACT of Southern Arizona helps change the landscape of poverty
IMPACT of Southern Arizona is a one-stop-shop non-profit that serves 52 zip codes, providing essentials for hundreds of families each month who need just a little extra help.
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
Pima County: Only three of nine constable positions currently filled
A shortage of constables is having an impact on the overall workload, putting Pima County behind on serving evictions.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend
An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
Remains found north of Benson Highway identified
Tucson police say a body was found on E. Benson Highway near Julian Wash and the circumstances around the death are considered suspicious.
ABC 15 News
Two small earthquakes rattle border of Arizona-New Mexico overnight
Two small earthquakes rattled the border of Arizona and New Mexico late Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, one quake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0 and a second was a 3.1 magnitude. They shook a remote area east of Tucson, just over the border on...
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Camino Seco. The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
