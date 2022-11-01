The tech-forward Wow Bao chain on Wednesday launched the first phase of a move into the metaverse. The Chicago-based fast-casual Asian concept will extend its Bao Bucks rewards program to add an NFT-based access pass, which will be available in early 2023, though fans can join the wait list now. Holders of the NFT will be granted access to a club where they can earn virtual dining rewards, as well as participate in monthly giveaways and exclusive discounts.

