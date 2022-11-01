Read full article on original website
Operators are sourcing more frozen foods to meet labor, supply and waste challenges
Restaurants continue to face the triple challenge of labor and supply shortages and food waste surpluses. Not to mention high food costs. One solution may lie in the freezer. With fresh proteins and produce sometimes tough to get and kitchen help even tougher, a new survey found that 40% of foodservice operators are now sourcing more frozen foods than they did in 2019. Healthcare, convenience stores and fast-casual concepts reported the greatest increase.
How Scott Randolph is elevating IHOP’s status as the breakfast leader while innovating across the menu
Customers can order pancakes and eggs all day long at IHOP, but VP of Culinary Scott Randolph is making sure there are plenty of innovative but traditional lunch and dinner options, too. In his four years as head chef, he has worked to expand IHOP’s positioning from the breakfast leader to the all-day leader, adding signature burritos, bowls, melts and more. But he’s also busy elevating breakfast—the latest menu launch is new French toast (NFT), a thicker, fluffier version of the morning favorite.
Fast-food chains believe they have the upper hand in a recession
A new program works to ease the industry's labor problem, and lighten a societal problem, by getting people who've run afoul of the law into restaurant jobs. Operators praise the results. Requiem for a robot: Operators lament loss of Sally the salad machine. DoorDash pulled the plug on the robots...
In their search for labor, restaurants turn to ex-offenders
Fast-food chains believe they have the upper hand in a recession. The Bottom Line: Companies like Burger King, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Papa John’s may be in a good position to gain share if the economy does hit a recession. History suggests they’re right. Requiem for a...
Office workers are coming back to urban Shake Shacks but staffing challenges are hurting units in the suburbs
Urban office workers are coming back, but now Shake Shack is having trouble in the suburbs. Shake Shacks in urban locations benefited from back-to-office trends after Labor Day, boosting third-quarter sales trends. But the fast-casual burger chain is continuing to face staffing challenges in the suburbs that held back operating hours and throughput potential, the company said Thursday.
Wow Bao unveils plans to plant flag in the metaverse
The tech-forward Wow Bao chain on Wednesday launched the first phase of a move into the metaverse. The Chicago-based fast-casual Asian concept will extend its Bao Bucks rewards program to add an NFT-based access pass, which will be available in early 2023, though fans can join the wait list now. Holders of the NFT will be granted access to a club where they can earn virtual dining rewards, as well as participate in monthly giveaways and exclusive discounts.
Papa John’s sales slow amid a 'challenging' year
Papa John’s same-store sales fell less than 1% in North America in what its executives described as an “especially challenging” third quarter as consumers shifted toward more value and its costs hit record levels. “We saw increased price sensitivity around the quarter,” CEO Rob Lynch told investors...
Burger King's operational improvements start paying off
Burger King’s U.S. same-store sales rose 4% in the third quarter, parent company Restaurant Brands International said on Thursday. It was the best result for the struggling business since the second quarter of last year and came despite a rapidly evolving restaurant environment. It also continued to narrow the gap between Burger King and its fast-food burger rivals.
IHOP unit growth stunted by permitting, construction delays
Construction and permitting delays are slowing down IHOP’s ambitious development plans. The breakfast chain lowered its outlook for net new unit openings this year to 35 to 45, from 50 to 65. Some of those openings will be moved to next year, executives said. “We did have quite a...
Restaurant sales rise, thanks to higher prices
One theme has emerged from restaurant companies’ earnings reports over the past two weeks: Operators are living on higher prices. That, at least, is a theme from several companies’ earnings reports this week. Higher prices and lower traffic were common as companies opted to maintain profitability, even at the loss of some budget-conscious consumers. Rising prices for food and labor continued to challenge most—but not all—operators.
Essence
Black-Owned Burger Vending Machine 'RoboBurger' Raises Funds In a $10M Seed 2 Funding Round
The world's first fully autonomous robotic burger chef in a box just received a huge investment. It looks like one of the most innovative fast-food brands is coming to a city near you thanks to a huge investment. RoboBurger, the world’s first fully autonomous robotic burger chef in a box,...
