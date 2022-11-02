ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

When a FedEx Flight Engineer tried to hijack a company DC-10 cargo aircraft, its aircrew went inverted to keep him off his feet. The story of FedEx Flight 705.

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB

‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
People

Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say

Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, died on Thursday when the plane operated by a student stalled during take-off and crashed in Virginia A 23-year-old flight instructor from Virginia died on Thursday afternoon when a student crashed a small plane after causing it to stall during take-off. Instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died at the scene, while 18-year-old student-pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode and another 18-year-old passenger, who has not been named, were seriously injured, Virginia State Police told PEOPLE. In a statement, police said Oyebode "attempted to pull the aircraft up at too steep...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
insideevs.com

Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight

The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Flying Magazine

Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft

The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
OHIO STATE
Flying Magazine

World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight

The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dronedj.com

AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver

In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
Upworthy

58-year-old retired Air Force pilot returns to the cockpit after raising 4 kids: 'Never too late'

A trailblazing Air Force pilot has made a triumphant return to the cockpit after a 24-year hiatus. Tamaron Nicklas graduated Air Force Academy in 1986 as a member of the seventh class ever allowing women to enlist, reports The Epoch Times. She worked as an Air Force pilot for more than seven years and went on to become a T38 instructor before quitting her career to raise her four children. "I walked away and thought I was done," Nicklas told KXAS-TV. However, over two decades later, a story about a former classmate inspired her to rethink her future.
DALLAS, TX
Aviation International News

Royal Jet Adds 13th Boeing BBJ to Charter Fleet

Abu Dhabi, UAE-based charter firm Royal Jet has added another Boeing Business Jet BBJ, bringing the total number of such aircraft in its fleet to 13. Although it manages other aircraft in its BBJ portfolio, the group in this case has purchased the 19-passenger bizliner. Royal Jet made the BBJ announcement today on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, a regional business aviation event that last took place in 2018.
theaviationgeekclub.com

The story of the US Navy A-1H Skyraider attack aircraft that dropped a Toilet Bomb while on a mission over Mekong Delta during Vietnam War

Yes, this really happened. Once again history is stranger then fiction, and a lot funnier. The photos in this post feature US Navy Douglas A-1H Skyraider (NE-572, BuNo 135297) “Paper Tiger II” (which was a temporary name used for just this one flight) of Attack Squadron 25 (VA-25) “Fist of the Fleet” being readied for a mission over the Mekong Delta aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CVA-41), on Nov. 4, 1965. VA-25 was assigned to Attack Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2) aboard the Midway for a deployment to Vietnam from Mar. 6 March to Nov. 23, 1965.
theaviationgeekclub.com

South Korea scrambles 80 fighter jets, including F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft, after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes near border, military says

ROKAF scrambled 80 aircraft, including an unspecified number F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters. South Korea’s military said Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) scrambled fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean military aircraft north of the two countries’ border over four hours on Nov. 4, 2022.
helihub.com

Aurora Flight Sciences Announces New Fixed-Wing eVTOL Small UAS

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing Company, has released its latest small UAS product, the Skiron Expeditionary sUAS, or SKIRON-X. This Group 2 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) combines the simple operation of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) configuration with the longer range and endurance of a fixed-wing design. SKIRON-X is a flexible solution for effective deployment across a wide variety of environments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy