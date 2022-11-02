When a FedEx Flight Engineer tried to hijack a company DC-10 cargo aircraft, its aircrew went inverted to keep him off his feet. The story of FedEx Flight 705.

Read full article on original website
theaviationgeekclub.com
SR-71 pilot recalls that time his Blackbird flew so fast that he and his RSO Landed at Beale AFB almost a Day Before They Took Off from Kadena AB
‘Try that in any aircraft other than the SR-71. Besides this is actually a true story,’ David Peters, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. The SR-71 Blackbird was designed to fly deep into hostile territory, avoiding interception with its tremendous speed and high altitude. The crew had to wear pressure suits similar to those worn by astronauts because the SR-71 could operate safely at an altitude more than sixteen miles, or 25,908 m (85,000 ft), above the earth flying at a maximum speed of Mach 3.3.
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Former Navy Pilot Describes Weird 'Black Cube' That Flew Past Flight Team
The former pilot said the UFO phenomenon became so well known that safety hazard alerts were issued.
Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say
Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, died on Thursday when the plane operated by a student stalled during take-off and crashed in Virginia A 23-year-old flight instructor from Virginia died on Thursday afternoon when a student crashed a small plane after causing it to stall during take-off. Instructor Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman died at the scene, while 18-year-old student-pilot Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode and another 18-year-old passenger, who has not been named, were seriously injured, Virginia State Police told PEOPLE. In a statement, police said Oyebode "attempted to pull the aircraft up at too steep...
Business Insider
Russia says an upgraded version of its struggling Su-57 stealth jet finally made its debut flight
Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet first debuted a decade ago. But Russia has struggled to develop the jet and put it into production. Russian officials now say that an upgraded Su-57 made its debut flight this month. Since it was officially unveiled more than a decade ago, Moscow has touted...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
USAF F-35 crashes and explodes into flames at end of runway near Salt Lake City base after the pilot ejected from the $80million fighter jet
An $80 million fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Utah, bursting into flames after the pilot ejected. The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday the accident, and said emergency crews were responding. 'An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway. Pilot...
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
Upworthy
58-year-old retired Air Force pilot returns to the cockpit after raising 4 kids: 'Never too late'
A trailblazing Air Force pilot has made a triumphant return to the cockpit after a 24-year hiatus. Tamaron Nicklas graduated Air Force Academy in 1986 as a member of the seventh class ever allowing women to enlist, reports The Epoch Times. She worked as an Air Force pilot for more than seven years and went on to become a T38 instructor before quitting her career to raise her four children. "I walked away and thought I was done," Nicklas told KXAS-TV. However, over two decades later, a story about a former classmate inspired her to rethink her future.
Aviation International News
Royal Jet Adds 13th Boeing BBJ to Charter Fleet
Abu Dhabi, UAE-based charter firm Royal Jet has added another Boeing Business Jet BBJ, bringing the total number of such aircraft in its fleet to 13. Although it manages other aircraft in its BBJ portfolio, the group in this case has purchased the 19-passenger bizliner. Royal Jet made the BBJ announcement today on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, a regional business aviation event that last took place in 2018.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of the US Navy A-1H Skyraider attack aircraft that dropped a Toilet Bomb while on a mission over Mekong Delta during Vietnam War
Yes, this really happened. Once again history is stranger then fiction, and a lot funnier. The photos in this post feature US Navy Douglas A-1H Skyraider (NE-572, BuNo 135297) “Paper Tiger II” (which was a temporary name used for just this one flight) of Attack Squadron 25 (VA-25) “Fist of the Fleet” being readied for a mission over the Mekong Delta aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CVA-41), on Nov. 4, 1965. VA-25 was assigned to Attack Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2) aboard the Midway for a deployment to Vietnam from Mar. 6 March to Nov. 23, 1965.
theaviationgeekclub.com
South Korea scrambles 80 fighter jets, including F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft, after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes near border, military says
ROKAF scrambled 80 aircraft, including an unspecified number F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters. South Korea’s military said Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) scrambled fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean military aircraft north of the two countries’ border over four hours on Nov. 4, 2022.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
SpaceX hasn't flown a Falcon Heavy rocket since 2019. Here's why.
In the 40 months since a Falcon Heavy last took flight, SpaceX has launched more than 100 missions with its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. So why has the Heavy stayed grounded?
helihub.com
Aurora Flight Sciences Announces New Fixed-Wing eVTOL Small UAS
Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing Company, has released its latest small UAS product, the Skiron Expeditionary sUAS, or SKIRON-X. This Group 2 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) combines the simple operation of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) configuration with the longer range and endurance of a fixed-wing design. SKIRON-X is a flexible solution for effective deployment across a wide variety of environments.
thenationalnews.com
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to travel to space station in February on six-month mission
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, right, is seen for the first time in a SpaceX astronaut suit. He is sitting in a Dragon Crew Capsule during a training session. All photos: Nasa / SpaceX. Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing to launch on a six-month mission to the International...
Boeing's 1st Starliner astronaut flight delayed to April 2023
The first crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi has been pushed back by two additional months, to April 2023.
