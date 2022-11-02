Read full article on original website
Possible record-breaking heat to feel like late summer through mid-November
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia will feel warmth and humidity this weekend for any time spent outdoors. It will feel more like the end of summer, with highs nearing record levels by next week. A typical fall day would have a dewpoint around 40-50 degrees. This weekend we...
Youngkin announces HBCU, Urban League tutoring partnership to address learning loss
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The schools include Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University,...
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
THC found in candies, snacks on some store shelves in ENC
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are helping pull dangerous products from shelves, these products look like snacks, but contain THC. Starburst, Skittles and even Doritos are some of the products these counterfeit companies are...
Gov. Youngkin "hugely disappointed" in latest round of student test scores
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the latest round of student test scores "catastrophic." The National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP, is administered every two years, but in 2022, for the first time since the pandemic. "We've got a lot of work to do in...
Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
