Washington State

WSET

Youngkin announces HBCU, Urban League tutoring partnership to address learning loss

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The schools include Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University,...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSET

THC found in candies, snacks on some store shelves in ENC

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are helping pull dangerous products from shelves, these products look like snacks, but contain THC. Starburst, Skittles and even Doritos are some of the products these counterfeit companies are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WSET

Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
VIRGINIA STATE

