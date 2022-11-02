Rome Police: Preliminary report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree.

The rendering, from Rome Police, shows where the vehicle ran off Decatur Street/Carter Avenue early Sunday. From the initial Rome Police Department report.

The initial report from the Rome Police Department treats the death of a Rockmart man as the result of a traffic accident.

Milton Omar Medina, 33, was driving a 1999 GMC Savana van owned by a Rome woman. According to the report:

At 3:07 a.m. Sunday, the van was traveling west on Carter Avenue approaching Decatur Street behind Midtown Crossing shopping center in West Rome.The road was wet as it was raining around that time.The van ran off the road, down an embankment and struck a tree.Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire, killing Medina.

His body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy as Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor says the death is being treated as a potential homicide case. Medina was pronounced dead at the scene as of 4:10 a.m. Sunday by Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley.

F.K. Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The death notice says Medina previously lived in La Libertad Comayagua, Honduras, which is where his remains will be sent following the autopsy.