Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Bring Back This Former NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors are just 3-5 to start the season, and I think they should consider bringing back a former player.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
NBA
No starters on Pelicans injury list for Saturday game at Atlanta
NEW ORLEANS (5-3) Friday win vs. Golden State. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela.
Anfernee Simons out for Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns Friday night
Anfernee Simons will not be available Friday night when the Portland Trail Blazers play at the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers released their latest injury report at 1:23 p.m. and Simons was listed as being out with left foot inflammation. Damian Lillard (right calf strain) is also out and has missed...
NBA
Luka Doncic scorches Jazz, scores 30-plus for 7th straight game
With another 30-plus points on the ledger, Luka Doncic is entering near-uncharted scoring territory for a season-opening run. Doncic’s 33 points against the Jazz marked his seventh straight game above the 30-point plateau, joining only Jack Twyman (1959-60) and Wilt Chamberlain (’59-60, ’62-63) in NBA history. Chamberlain...
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time
The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving at least 5 games
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for...
NBA
Clippers, Thunder each fined $25K for violating injury reporting rules
The NBA has fined the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder $25,000 each for violating league injury reporting rules. The Clippers failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate prior to the Clippers game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30.
NBA
NBA to stream all 15 election eve games for free on the new NBA App
The NBA today announced that all 15 games on Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App. All 30 NBA teams will be in action with games starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets and all subsequent matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (11.04.22)
The Bulls (5-4) visit Boston to catch up with the Celtics (4-3) for the second time in 11 days. In the first meeting at the United Center on October 24th, Chicago got off to a slow start, falling behind by 19 points thanks to some torrid Boston shooting behind All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The C’s prolific pair combined for 25 points to start the game, shooting 9-of-14 (.643) from the field, including 4-of-5 (.800) from behind the arc. However, the Bulls refused to wave a white flag, and were able to fight their way back to under double-digits by the end of the opening quarter, 39-30. It was then Chicago’s turn to get red hot in the second quarter, as the Bulls outscored Boston 35-15 to grab a 65-54 lead at the half.
NBA
Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Victor Wembanyama Watch continues on the NBA App
It’s been nearly a month since Victor Wembanyama lit up Las Vegas with a pair of jaw-dropping performances for his French club, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, in a two-game showcase against the G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and 6. From the hundreds of scouts in attendance to NBA superstars...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Warriors 105
Pelicans (5-3), Warriors (3-7) Based on who wasn’t available Friday for the visitors, a Western Conference game between Golden State and New Orleans seemed like a mismatch on paper, but the Warriors had no interest in making it an easy night for the Pelicans. Shorthanded Golden State battled for three-plus quarters, before the hosts ultimately pulled away, notching a victory in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'harmed a lot of people' with recent actions
LOS ANGELES – Lakers star LeBron James said that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people” by recently promoting an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are or what position...
NBA
Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving
NEW YORK – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement:. “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”
NBA
NBA referees prepare for 15-game slate ahead of Election Day 2022
A hectic day of a full slate of games invariably means a hectic day for those who work in and around the NBA. This means an all-hands-on-deck night Nov. 7 for the game officials, too. >> Click here for Monday’s schedule. Fifteen games on the same night, the maximum...
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors
Two New Orleans Pelicans players were listed as probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors: Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) and Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension) while three players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way).
NBA
Tatum’s Career Night from the Line Helps C’s Top Bulls
Once Jayson Tatum started drawing contact in Friday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls, he couldn’t stop. Even after the game was over. After making a career-high 20 trips to the free-throw line in a 123-119 Celtics win, Tatum took a trip to the postgame podium inside TD Garden where he was asked right off the bat about his ability to find new ways of drawing contact against opponents. Before he could answer, the star wing found yet another way, as a cloth backdrop banner unexpectedly fell on his head.
Comments / 0