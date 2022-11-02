Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix
If NASCAR couldn't find a reason to discipline Ty Gibbs for his Martinsville actions, then the organization should have acted as a matter of preventing chaos in Phoenix on Saturday. The post NASCAR Foolishly Put a Bounty on Ty Gibbs’ Toyota at Phoenix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
speedonthewater.com
Outboard-Powered Skater 388 No. 1 Works ‘Perfectly’ In First Season
Minus his new Skater Powerboats 388 catamaran powered by a pair of Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines—the first 388 to be equipped with outboards—Steve Bareman of Michigan will be in Key West, Fla., next week for the offshore world championships. Bareman knows he’ll miss having the 38-footer in one of go-fast boating’s finest destinations, but joining the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run fleet for the trek from Miami wasn’t in the cards, so to speak, this year.
speedonthewater.com
MTI To Debut New 440X Catamaran In Key West Poker Run
It will be almost three years to the day since Marine Technology Inc., introduced the twin-outboard-powered 390X catamaran that has become its best-selling model a couple of days before the 2019 Key West Poker Run when the Wentzville, Mo.-based company debuts its all-new 440X catamaran during the Florida Powerboat Club’s flagship event to Key West, Fla., next week.
NASCAR: Noah Gragson voices his strong opinion on Ty Gibbs
Noah Gragson voiced a very strong opinion about Ty Gibbs during NASCAR's media availability for the Championship 4 contenders in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
speedonthewater.com
Englewood Beach Races To Pull Triple Duty For OPA
There’s more at stake than usual this year for the Englewood Beach Waterfest/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, which are slated for November 17-20 in the Southwest Florida community. In addition to crowning its own world champions and Union Internationale Motonautique world champs in the V-bottom classes, Saturday’s race will be the final event of the Offshore Powerboat Association’s own national championship series.
speedonthewater.com
CELSIUS Going Super Cat Racing With Valder And Bruggemann
Fans of the Pro Floors Racing team can rest easy knowing that New Zealand-based owner/driver Wayne Valder and throttleman Grant Bruggemann of Grant’s Signature Racing in Bradenton, Fla., will be gunning for the Super Cat-class title during next week’s three-race American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships. Their 42-foot MTI catamaran is ready for action with refreshed engines from Kasse Racing, and Valder and Bruggemann are riding high on their close second-place finish behind the M CON team in the APBA Offshore National Championship Series.
CW5000 2022 finishers club
Find out who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge, and when they did it. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added
Comments / 0